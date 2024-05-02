A TikTok video captured the attention of South Africans as two gorgeous women danced at an ANC event

The clip attracted thousands of views and netizens raved about the beauties and their support for the ruling party

As the elections draw nearer, South Africans found themselves engaged in political conversations in the comments section

Beautiful ANC supporters grabbed South Africans' attention on TikTok. Image: @lona_linamandla0

Source: TikTok

At an ANC youth event, the spotlight wasn't just on politics but also on the beauty of two women.

2 Women shine at a political event

The TikTok video shared by @lona_linamandla0 shows the stunners busting dance moves to a Zulu song.

With the election season in full swing, the clip gained traction and sparked chatter among South Africans. The footage was watched more than 171,000 times and received hundreds of comments.

TikTok users admire gorgeous ladies

Viewers marvelled at the sheer beauty and confidence exuded by the ANC hotties. However, other Mzansi people questioned their political affiliations.

Watch the video below:

See some comments below:

@honorablemachi stated:

"Badla kahle abaholi beANC."

@lizzyakaskeris0 mentioned:

"I'm not going to vote for mahala. I need one wife lapho. Viva ANC with beautiful women."

@ndlovu_gatsheni wrote:

"The beautiful African women of our glorious movement. "

@elchaposa mentioned

"At this rate, ANC will offer us one round for out votes. "

@blessing9284 said:

"You guys are beautiful."

@thukzawasa posted:

"Ama slay queen e leadership madoda. "

@siviweqaka commented:

"Forgive them. They went to the gig to attract voters. I am sure they are MK supporters."

@innocent36708 suggested:

"They are beautiful but we are waiting for you in a new home, come welcome MK."

@Mr.M typed:

"If you can notice there is no ANC person who is not fresh and look wealthy they all look like they are living off soup."

