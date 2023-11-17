Yaya Mavundla is set to host the Proudly SA red carpet at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) in Pretoria

The star who loves rocking local brands was recently awarded the Best Styled Personality Award at the Feather Awards

Mavundla emphasises promoting local designers at both local and international events, including brands like David Tlale and Gavin Rajah

Yaya Mavundla has always been an advocate of local products and fashion. The award-winning style star is scheduled to host the Proudly SA red carpet at the South African Music Awards set to take place at Sun Arena in Pretoria tomorrow.

Yaya Mavundla will shine the light on local designers at the SAMAs. Image: @yayarsa

Source: Instagram

SA fashion to get limelight at SAMAs

Mavundla who recently bagged the Best Styled Personality at the 15th Feather Awards last week will be responsible for shining a spotlight to those who will be wearing local on the red carpet.

Yaya Mavundla uses her platform to promote local designers. The star previously told Briefly News that although she owns a few international designer brands, she has made it a point to rock local designers at top local and international events and red carpets.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Some of the local brands that the fashion designer and activist has rocked include David Tlale, Gavin Rajah, Ezokhetho, Queer Comfort, Imprint and Otiz Selfo. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Yaya Mavundla said she is excited to be part of an initiative that shines the light and gives talented local designers the exposure they deserve.

"This is another dream come true for me, I can't wait to see how gorgeous everyone is going to look in their local designs, South African celebrities and ordinary citizens always put their best foot forward when it comes to the SAMAs and I can't wait to chat to them and find out who are they wearing, the inspiration behind their looks and who they rate as their style icons etc."

Yaya Mavundla advocates for Grindr users' protection

In more entertainment News, Briefly News reported that Grindr users need protection. These are the sentiments echoed by fashion designer and model Yaya Mavundla. She made a powerful fashion statement at the 15th annual Feather Awards involving Grindr victims.

At the awards ceremony, Yaya wore a dress with Grindr-related headlines plastered all over it. According to TshisaLIVE, this was done to bring to the attention the victims who suffer at the hands of criminals on the dating platform.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News