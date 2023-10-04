The reality TV star has bagged herself an opportunity to host the Miss World South Africa red carpet

The transgender activist will be hosting the red carpet alongside actor Lunga Shabalala and politician Zareef Minty

Yaya Mavundla shared with Briefly News that this is an opportunity for her to prove herself to society

Yaya Mavundla is ready to host the Miss World South Africa red carpet. Image: @yayarsa

The queen of queers will be representing the Pride family soon. Yaya Mavundla just bagged herself a hosting gig at a prestigious event.

Yaya Mavundla to host Miss World South Africa red carpet

The transgender activist and social media influencer Yaya Mavundla has topped the trending list lately.

The queer queen has been bagging deals left, right, and centre. Yaya bagged a deal to star in a reality show called Becoming.

Yaya recently bagged a hosting gig, and the reality TV star will host Miss World South Africa's red carpet later this month. The gorgeous Minnie Dlamini will host the main pageant show.

The transgender activist will host the red carpet alongside actor Lunga Shabalala and businessman and politician Zareef Minty.

Yaya shared with Briefly News that she is excited about this opportunity because she will get to prove to society that as a transwoman, one is capable and deserving of such lifetime opportunities.

She said:

"Having someone like Carol Bouwer acknowledging my brilliance and entrusting me with this job is a profound and empowering experience. I eagerly anticipate joining Lunga and Zareef in interviewing our favourite celebrities on the red carpet."

Fans salute Yaya for bagging Miss World South Africa

Yaya posted a picture of herself online, writing a lengthy, heartwarming message expressing her gratitude for being granted this opportunity to work alongside Lunga and Zareef.

She captioned the post:

"Just like Minnie, those who know me well know I'm such a firm believer that the universe listens to what we put out there, the universe will give us exactly that and maybe more, bad or good.

"I'm super excited to be joining talented actor @lunga_shabalala, whom I have always admired for his dedication to what he does, and businessman @iamzareefminty to host the @missworldsouthafrica Red Carpet on the 28 of October 2023 at The South African State Theatre."

Check out the post below:

Fans and industry friends flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages and heartfelt compliments. Check out the comments below:

Bouwercarol wrote:

"Your work ethic is inspiring and your talents endless. Thank you for saying yes."

Motheroffourinrome said:

"Shine on Yaya!"

Leekkoy replied:

"Congratulations Yaya. This is big, and you deserve every single bit of it."

Asanda.Beda responded:

"You deserve this so much!! To God be the Glory. Your light will keep shining brighter and brighter gorgeous."

Nontando58 wrote:

"Congrats darling!"

Brooklynmasuku said:

"You go Yaya!"

Yaya celebrates transwomen on her birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Yaya Mavundla started a fashion line in celebration of her birthday. Queer Comfort, her collection, supports transgender women in South Africa.

Yaya Mavundla turned a year older on Monday, 1 August. The transgender activist decided to celebrate transgender women on her birthday.

