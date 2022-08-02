Media personality Yaya Mavundla took to her timeline to celebrate transgender women like her on her birthday

The transgender activist announced her new collection, Queer Comfort, which supports transgender women in Mzansi get hormones and education

The social media influencer's friends and fans took to her comment section to wish her a fabulous day on her birthday on Monday

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Yaya Mavundla turned a year older on Monday, 1 August. The transgender activist decided to celebrate transgender women on her birthday.

Yaya Mavundla celebrated transgender women on her birthday. Image: @yayarsa

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer took to the timeline to announce her new collection, Queer Comfort. She said that the collection will support her foundation, A Woman Like Me.

Taking to Twitter, the star shared that the foundation supports black transgender women in Mzansi to access hormones and education. Yaya Mavundla added:

"Collection first available in Amsterdam, London, New York, Rome and coming to South Africa in October during Pride Month. Forever grateful to my first love @muholizanele for the love, support and affirmation, ng'yabonga. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!"

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Yaya explained what Women's Month means to her as a transgender woman.

"To me, it is a celebration of how far transgender women have come to be acknowledged, celebrated as women and given the platform as other women in society. Transgender women are deserving and worthy."

She added that her focus this month is to further work on her collection.

"If things work out as planned, we will see another Layers of a Black Transgender Woman exhibition that I launched last year."

The media personality's followers and friends took to her timeline to wish her a fabulous birthday.

@SimphiweKaka wrote:

"Happy birthday chomie. May you be blessed with many many more to come."

@FMA_Bits commented:

"Happy Birthday Queen. Keep Shining."

@PalediSegapo said:

"Happy Birthday Ms. Diana without Ross. Blessings and stacks of love, lovie."

@WelcomeWrites wrote:

"Happy birthday and major congratulations queen."

@craigbjacobs commented:

"Happy birthday, Yaya! Wishing you an amazing new orbit!"

@GAVINRAJAH added:

"Happy happy birthday, darling, sending you love."

DJ Zinhle pens sweet message to Kairo Forbes

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle's first-born daughter turned seven on Friday, 8 July. The Umlilo hitmaker penned a sweet post in celebration of Kairo Forbes' birthday.

The reality TV star shares her daughter with rapper, AKA. She's also the mother of little Asante. Zinhle shares her last born with music producer, Murdah Bongz.

Taking to Instagram, the businesswoman posted an adorable pic of the birthday girl. In her heartfelt post, she described her bundle of joy as a kind, thoughtful and loving daughter.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News