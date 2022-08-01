Limpopo-born singer Makhadzi has take to her timeline to celebrate filling up a huge venue in the UK

The Ghanama hitmaker shared a clip of herself doing her thing in front of the packed venue, while her fans sang her songs word for word

The energetic performer, who just came from Canada, thanked her Creator for blessing her with a powerful voice and lit dance moves

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Makhadzi's hardwork is paying off big time. The Limpopo-born singer started performing on the street a couple of years ago but she's now filling up venues overseas.

Makhadzi is celebrating filling up a venue in the UK. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The Ghanama hitmaker is touring the world and her fans are here for it. After performing at sold-out shows in Canada recently, the singer performed at a packed venue in the UK.

Taking to Twitter, the star expressed her gratitude to her Creator for blessing her with a powerful voice and epic dance moves. Makhadzi captioned her post:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The star's fans took to her timeline to share more clips from her epic performance in the UK. Some took to her timeline to shade their fave's naysayers.

@Sabelakarele said:

"And Inno said your music plays in taverns."

@charismaMissP commented:

"Tavern music to the world. Love you my muthuwanga."

@rudzani_racheal wrote:

"The Crowd, The Performance, Makhadzi Ndi Star."

@sakhsrad said:

"Many don’t believe that you deserve this as they want to associate success to a certain look. I am so happy you are making them drown in their own twisted views. Continue to and soar and rise above the rest."

@bandamzar commented:

"Not only did you fill up the venue but you also got the crowd singing along. That is an achievement."

@ManugaThendo wrote:

"The crowd is singing along with you."

@artinmartinsfk added:

"God Loves you. We’re proud."

Makhadzi claps back at trolls claiming she doesn't live the soft life

In other news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi took to social media to clap back at trolls who claimed she doesn't live the soft life. The haters were responding to Makhadzi's recent trip to Canada.

The Ghanama singer took to her timeline recently and posted a snap of herself about to fly business class to Canada for a show. While many of her fans wished her safe travels, some jealous people decided to throw shade in her direction.

OkMzansi reports that Khadzi took to Twitter to fire back at the trolls. She clapped back hard at the haters. The outlet reports that the energetic dancer was reacting to a "hater blog" claiming she enjoyed her first business class trip when she travelled to Canada.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News