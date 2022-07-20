Makhadzi has clapped back at trolls who think she doesn't live a soft life following her business class trip to Canada

The Ghanama singer took to her timeline to respond to haters who claimed she enjoyed her first business class when she travelled to Canada for a performance recently

The Limpopo-born energetic performer told the naysayers that she has everything she wished for in life but doesn't want to post about her soft life

Makhadzi has taken to social media to clap back at trolls who claimed she doesn't live the soft life. The haters were reacting to Makhadzi trip to Canada.

Makhadzi clapped back at people who think she doesn't live the soft life.

Source: Instagram

The Ghanama hitmaker took to her timeline a few days ago and shared a snap of herself about to fly business class to Canada for a performance. While many of her fans wished her safe travels, some trolls decided to drag the star.

OkMzansi reports that Makhadzi took to Twitter to address the haters. She clapped back hard at her naysayers. The publication reports that the singer was responding to a "hater blog" claiming she enjoyed her first business class trip when she travelled to Canada.

In the now-deleted post, Makhadzi pleaded with her haters to "please stop always disrespecting me". She said not posting her every move doesn't mean that she's not living a soft life.

"My life is a movie."

The star shared that she has everything she prayed for but just doesn't believe in posting her every achievement on social media.

Makhadzi rocks international audience in Canada

In related news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has used social media to let her fans know how much she was loved at her first international performance.

The Ghanama hitmaker was performing in Vancouver, Canada, and she claims she can't believe the audience's support and applause. Makhadzi has also expressed that this has been something she has been hoping to do since the beginning of her career. One social media user @olebogeng_emily_ reacted to her post:

"I mean yeah there’s only one Makhadzi and she will pull up anytime, anywhere you’d never disappoint SA. Much love for you Queen."

