Makhadzi has taken to Instagram to celebrate the success of her first international show after limiting her performances to Africa since her rise to fame

The Ghanama hitmaker shared a video of the crowd jamming to her songs, captioning it "South Africa we are winning"

Fans have flocked to the singer's comments section to congratulate her on making history not only for herself but also for the South African music industry

Makhadzi has used social media to let her fans know how much she was loved at her first international performance.

Makhadzi took to social media to celebrate her first international show becoming a success. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The Tshintsha Magear was performing in Vancouver, Canada, and she claims she can't believe the audience's support and applause.

"Done with my first show in Vancouver canada . My next stop is Toronto canada . The owner of the show says he have never seen such energy. South Africa we are Winning."

Makhadzi has shared the following video on Instagram:

TshisaLIVE previously reported that Makhadzi was excited to embark on her first international show.

“My UK and Canada tour. This is not just a tour but a dream come true. Performing outside my comfort zone means a lot. UK and Canada are you guys ready to change gears in style?”

Makhadzi has also expressed that this has been something she has been hoping to do since the beginning of her career.

"Travelling around the world has always been something that I’ve wanted to do and to be able to do what I love and travel ... is a dream for me.”

Fans have reacted with enthusiasm to Makhadzi's first tour becoming a success

@mizophyll said:

"To The World. You are making up proud. Home is rooting for you "

@lebogane shared:

"You give your best and all ❤️"

@olebogeng_emily_ commented:

"I mean yeah there’s only one Makhadzi and she will pull up ⬆️ anytime anywhere ❤️❤️❤️you’d never disappoint SAmuch love for you Queen "

@aura_salts_by_miss_p wrote:

"Fly high my Queen Durban loves u, u know that☄️☄️"

@td_veerabhadram also said:

"The reincarnation of Lebo Mathosa fuse with the most energetic monster I could think of. You the bomb!!! "

@lloyd_tshiala added:

"You really are the queen you believe you are ❤️ we proud of you"

Makhadzi faces legal problems after pulling a no-show at all-white event in her home province of Limpopo

Briefly News previously reported that the Ghanama hitmaker is one of the most booked artists in Mzansi and is also performing at packed venues across the African continent. She's currently the crowd puller at events because of her energetic performances and hit songs.

Every promoter in the country wants to book her at their gigs and sometimes she has to travel to different provinces in just one night in order to get to all her shows.

SowetanLIVE reports that the singer missed a gig at Malapile Park in Rathoke in December, 2021. Her record label, Open Mic, has been slapped with a R159 000 letter of demand after she pulled a no-show at the all-white-themed party.

