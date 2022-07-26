Makhadzi went to North America for her first world tour, and she hasn't stopped sharing about it on Instagram

The Ghanama hitmaker's shows in Canada were a success, and she hasn't stopped bragging about them on her Instagram

She has been unable to contain her excitement whenever she visited certain locations in the country, as evidenced by the stunning photos on her social media

Makhadzi had a blast on her first international tour. The Tshintsha Magear hitmaker made her first stop in Vancouver, Canada, and she hasn't been able to calm down.

Makhadzi used Instagram to share her experience and the reaction of her fans, writing:

"Done with my first show in Vancouver canada . My next stop is Toronto canada . The owner of the show says he have never seen such energy. South Africa we are Winning . dressed by @bmashilodesigns ⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️#magear"

Makhadzi recently posted that her time in Canada had come to an end. The Ghanama hitmaker had a few successful shows in the country. She was extremely busy, but she never forgot to keep her Mzansi followers up to date.

Here are five photos and videos from her time in Canada:

Grateful for her achievements

The award-winning singer took to Instagram to share a joyful photo with a heartfelt caption. She thanked God for everything she had accomplished, including the Canada tour. She stated:

"DEAR GOD THANK YOU FOR PROTECTING ME AND FOR GIVING ME LIFE TO WITNESS THE BENEFITS OF NOT GIVING UP, INDEED HARD WORK PAYS."

Lady in red

The captivating performer shared photos of herself wearing a red jacket that could be mistaken for a dress. Makhadzi's view of the building in the shared video on the same post indicates that it was a night out.

Photo of a classic American vacation

Makhadzi posed in front of a yellow cab that many would recognise from Hollywood films. The star boasted about the time difference in the caption but never forgot to thank her fans.

Tshintsha Magear is a hit among North Americans

She shared a video of her fans dancing to her hit song Tshintsha magear. She gushed about the caption, writing:

"Magear is a biggest song in North America we dropping a music video soon ⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️"

Makhadzi is a national treasure

The musician posted on her timeline that she had been invited to meet the High Commissioner of South Africa and the Ambassador in Canada. She claimed they wanted to say their final goodbyes to her in Canada. The star is set to hold a few concerts in the United Kingdom.

Makhadzi shows support for Cassper Nyovest, orders Billiato in a restaurant overseas

Briefly News previously reported that many netizens were left amused by musician Makhadzi's hilarious beverage order in a restaurant in North America.

The star was out dining with close friends, who can be heard laughing behind the camera after the Ghanama hitmaker ordered a Billiato in a restaurant overseas. The energetic performer is currently touring North America.

Makhadzi, clearly jokingly frustrated with the waiter's lack of Billiato, opted for a Coke with ice, which the waiter also said they don't sell.

