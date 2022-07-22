Makhadzi has won the hearts of many South Africans after a hilarious video was shared on Twitter

In the online video that is going around, the Tshintsha Magear hitmaker can be seen requesting Cassper Nyovest's Billiato in a restaurant abroad

Netizens are impressed by her determination to support and promote local brands abroad, with many claiming the restaurant will now stock up on Billiato

Many netizens were left amused by musician Makhadzi's hilarious beverage order in a restaurant in North America.

Makhadzi has shown support for Cassper Nyovest's alcoholic brand, Billiato, abroad. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The star was out dining with close friends, who can be heard laughing behind the camera after the Ghanama hitmaker ordered a Billiato in a restaurant overseas. The energetic performer is currently touring North America.

Makhadzi, clearly jokingly frustrated with the waiter's lack of Billiato, opted for a Coke with ice, which the waiter also said they don't sell. The waiter then offered Makhadzi Pepsi, to which she replied:

"Yes, it's fine. It tastes the same."

The video that was posted on Twitter by @moshe_Seaneho, ends with her saying she played the same joke on her waiter the day before. Internet users are impressed by Makhadzi's support of local brands abroad.

@ubuntuworld_sa said:

"She is a genius, if all Africans can think like this, we would be on our road to greatness."

@TshilidziTuwan1 wrote:

"Local is lekker, and if its not promoted by ourselves, who else will? Weldone @MakhadziSA You are a real patriot."

@MunyaiLufuno also said:

"Top, she's the G! Now they know it, what is left is for them to order it."

@candy91210 commented:

"Makhadzi is a real one, now the folks there are going to scramble googling Billiato...because it's so exclusive they don't even know about it."

@NobuhleMadhlala shared:

"It was actually a billiato or nothing for her with the "coke and ice", she just didn't wanna leave the restaurant having not tapped for a drink."

@TumeloHoosain added:

"This is actually a Marketing Strategy ."

Makhadzi rocks international audience in Canada, gushes about the reception on social media

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi has used social media to let her fans know how much she was loved at her first international performance.

The Tshintsha Magear hitmaker was performing in Vancouver, Canada, and she claims she can't believe the audience's support and applause.

TshisaLIVE previously reported that Makhadzi was excited to embark on her first international show.

“My UK and Canada tour. This is not just a tour but a dream come true. Performing outside my comfort zone means a lot. UK and Canada are you guys ready to change gears in style?”

Source: Briefly News