Betusile Mcinga, a gospel star, had his pants ripped before a performance, and the pic has gone viral on social media

The mishap has prompted the star to respond to what many may consider an embarrassing situation

Fans of the gospel star have praised Betusile for continuing with the performance even though he was in an uncomfortable position

Betusile Mcinga is one of Mzansi's most respected gospel artists and having pants torn before a performance could have made anyone including the Zundithwale hitmaker nervous, but the show must go on.

Gospel Star Betusile rises above torn pants before a performance. Image: Betusile Mcinga Indumiso

Source: Facebook

The South African news Publication reports that Mcinga was performing at an event when his tight pants failed to stay on and suddenly tore at the back. Instead of cancelling the performance, the gospel performer demonstrated professionalism by finding a way to still look presentable for the show.

Betusile, according to The South African, wrapped a woollen jersey around his waist to cover up his undergarments and continued performing as if nothing had happened

Of course, the photos of this crisis went viral, and Betusile took to social media to clarify that everyone has bad days, but what matters is how one rises above the mishaps.

“You can learn a thing or two from this whole experience. Never allow any situation to stop you from achieving your goals, do everything and anything with passion and there nothing that can stand in front of you.”

Fans of the gospel singer have praised Betusile by saying:

@Sipokazi Mpondokazi Bangani said:

"It was a great honor to hear you performance today,, indeed Chief Ndevu spirit indeed is in peace ✌ keep up the good work buti."

@Ntokozo Tkay Ruthless-thing Zoko-Zoko shared:

"I love your attitude broe May God continue to bless you "

@Nomasizakhe Makhangela Satani commented:

"No torn pants formed against you shall prosper. Qhubekeka Nduna yethu udumise inkosi ngomculo."

@Khanyie Matenza Dlova also said:

"Never allow a situation to stop you from believing in yourself."

@Yonela Zimie Mlombi added:

"If " when life gives lemon , turn that to lemonade" was a person. ❤️ Jika intkungu yakho uyenze iladi lokukhuphuka ebomini"

Somizi has a wardrobe malfunction while dancing with Vusi Nova

Celebrities are more prone to widely talked about wardrobe malfunctions since they are in the spotlight. According to Briefly News Somizi uploaded a video on Instagram which racked up an impressive 463 000 views in which he had a wardrobe malfunction that he quickly corrected while flashing a devilish smile and never missing a beat.

While this was happening Vusi Nova was giving it plenty wearing what looked like a leather ensemble before being joined by a large man wearing stripes who had some impressive dance moves.

Fans commented on what they loved about the video with some people saying that they had never been so confused in all their lives.

