Makhadzi has taken to Cassper Nyovest's comment section on social media to show him some love for inspiring her to be the energetic performer she is today

The rapper-turned-businessman shared a clip of himself performing at a packed stadium and the singer was here for it

The Siyathandana hitmaker saw all the love Makhadzi sent his way and thanked the singer for letting him know that he inspired her

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Makhadzi has taken to social media to show love to Cassper Nyovest. The Limpopo-born singer was reacting to a fire clip of the rapper.

Makhadzi showed mad love to Cassper Nyovest for inspiring her. Image: @makhadzisa, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Mufasa took to his timeline to share a video of himself busting major moves on stage. He was performing Monate Mpolaye at a stadium and his fans were going wild. He captioned the clip he posted on Instagram:

"THE GOAT! This was the last time I did a show at a stadium. Should we bring Fill Up back?"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Makhadzi took to the Siyathandana hitmaker's comment section to let him know how much she looks up to him. The Ghanama hitmaker wrote:

"I was inspired by you from day one, you proved to me that nothing is impossible if you believe in your talent. Forward we going, Cass."

Seeing all the love from her music peer, the rapper-turned-businessman reacted to Khadzi's comment:

"Thank you queen!!! Blessings."

Other social media users joined the chat and praised the two stars for showing each other mad respect on the TL.

lord_muezzintk wrote:

"This an underrated comment."

manyambose_ntobeh added:

"Real recognises real."

Makhadzi orders Cassper Nyovest's Billiato at an overseas restaurant

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi's hilarious beverage order in a restaurant in North America left many netizens amused.

The star was out dining with close friends, who can be heard laughing behind the camera after the Ghanama hitmaker ordered a Billiato in a restaurant overseas. The energetic performer is currently touring Canada.

Makhadzi, clearly jokingly frustrated with the waiter's lack of Billiato, opted for a Coke with ice, which the waiter also said they don't sell. The waiter then offered Makhadzi Pepsi.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News