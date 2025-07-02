A TikTok video of a foreign man trying South African vetkoek for the first time went viral, captivating Mzansi

His genuine surprise and amusing pronunciation of local terms sparked widespread engagement

The video fostered a heartwarming cross-cultural connection, highlighting the love netizens have for vetkoeks

South Africans enthusiastically reacted to a foreign man's viral TikTok experience of trying vetkoek for the first time, fostering a delightful cross-cultural exchange about their beloved traditional food.

A foreign man’s first bite of South African vetkoek was caught on TikTok and quickly went viral across Mzansi. Image: @pushpeksidhu

Source: TikTok

Nothing brings South Africans together quite like food, especially when it’s a golden, crispy vetkoek served fresh from the fryer.

A TikTok video posted by user @pushpeksidhu has taken Mzansi by storm, when a foreign man tried South Africa’s beloved vetkoek for the first time. In the now-viral clip, the man is seen receiving a freshly fried vetkoek stuffed with savoury mince.

As he takes his first bite, his eyes widen in pure surprise and delight, immediately winning over local viewers. While his enthusiastic reaction stole the show, it was also his pronunciation of some of the local terms that amused many South Africans.

Viewers were quick to share their own experiences in the comments, with some correcting him and offering education on vetkoeks and how to pronounce them correctly. Others praised him for embracing local culture and encouraged more people to try traditional South African foods.

Mzansi's love for vetkoeks, aka magwinya

But beyond the laughs and cravings the video triggered, it also became a sweet moment of cross-cultural connection. Many locals took the opportunity to explain the deep-rooted love South Africans have for vetkoek. From school tuckshops to street vendors, vetkoek is a staple enjoyed by generations, often filled with curried mince, jam and cheese, or simply eaten plain and hot.

Mzansi was charmed by a foreign man’s viral TikTok showing his first-ever taste of traditional vetkoek. Image: @pushpeksidhu

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Marunzo Thomas said:

"Hello! Jy moet reg praat, bru. Watse wetkok? It’s vetkoek. 🤣🙄"

JuanKenobi shared:

"Vetkoek is pronounced ‘phett-cook’, Afrikaans/Dutch for fat cake. Hope that helps."

Tersia said:

"Me watching this from South Africa. 👁️👄👁️"

Charandi Delange said:

"Excuse me, sir? You called our vetkoek a what?"

𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫☻𝐖꩜𝐫𝐥𝐝 said:

"Nah, stay off South Africa, bro. That’s insane."

Pan_African_William shared:

"Bro, South Africa is going to use this sound like you won’t believe."

Akshay Singh0004 said:

"I swear I never heard vetkoek. I heard wet..."

R.Sirkar wrote:

"I can never get over this… I won’t be able to eat vetkoek again because I’ll be laughing like a mad woman."

Matai Nair said:

"It’s pronounced as fet-cook (vetkoek) lol."

ItsJanaHmkay wrote:

"How dare you insult the vetkoek by comparing it to a burger. I beg your finest damn pardon, sir... 😳"

Alida Fields 2.0 wrote:

"There’s no ‘w’ in vetkoek. 😭"

Watch the TikTok video below:

