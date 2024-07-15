A man took to X (formerly Twitter) to share with app users his success story in the food industry

The local businessman went from selling vetkoek in a pink bucket to owning a mobile kitchen

His story impressed social media users, who took to the comments to congratulate him

A man excelled in business when he upgraded from selling vetkoek from a bucket to a mobile kitchen. Images: @Melusi_Mokone

Source: Twitter

A young entrepreneur inspired many when he reminded them of his success story.

Businessman Melusi Thato Mokone posted about his progress in the food industry earlier this month, telling people that he now owns a mobile kitchen after selling vetkoek from a bucket.

Melusi took to his X account (@Melusi_Mokone) and captioned the post:

"Started with a bucket. Now we're here."

In the upload, Melusi shared a picture of his younger self dressed in overalls with a bucket next to him, presumably holding the vetkoek. In another picture, he showed app users his mobile kitchen with the same-coloured bucket in the middle.

He also shared pictures of the bucket nearly filled to the brim with vetkoek, while the other picture showed the savoury, crispy fried dough with slices of French polony and a cup of coffee.

"Never stop. Never give up," he wrote.

Take a look at his post below:

Netizens in awe of Melusi Mokone's story

The man's post reached over a million people on the app, with hundreds taking to the comment section to congratulate the man on his path to success.

Noticing the bucket, @praisethobela said:

"You still have the bucket. Nice one, G. Never change on your day ones."

X user @DaculKruger congratulated the man and said:

"One day, you must write a thread of how you did it. I know there are a lot of people who think what you have achieved is impossible."

@MotsohiThabang noted under the post:

"Every time I see progressive efforts and tenacity of young people to become entrepreneurs rather than helpless state welfare recipients, I become even more confident that South Africa has good prospects. Best wishes. Be alert to challenges and be ready."

@mmlets said to Melusi:

"Beautiful to see that growth. Keep pushing, my brother. You will get there eventually."

Melusi's X post also made its way to other social media platforms. Digital creator Karabo Krb Dikgale reshared the post on his Facebook page and wrote:

"No situation is permanent."

Melusi also inspired people on Facebook when a local digital content creator shared his post. Image: Karabo Krb Dikgale

Source: Facebook

Man shares how job loss led to starting food company

In a related story, Briefly News reported about an entrepreneur from Soweto who inspired people by reminding them of his successful business story.

Siyabonga Ngwenya, a chef and founder of Yummy Thingz, shared that after he lost his job, he was determined to start a street food establishment that soon took flight.

