One gent in SA was hella confused when he received an unusual gift from his partner and people in the comments went wild.

A man showed off the gift he received from his girlfriend in a TikTok video. Image: @biggydieboy

Source: TikTok

Man confused as he receives toiletries from bae

A guy who goes by the TikTok handle @biggydieboy showed off what he got from his girlfriend in a video. The young man expressed that he received toiletries.

@biggydieboy went on to unpack his gift bag. He unveiled the toothbrush he received, toothpaste, Sunlight soap, purple face cloth, roll-on and more. The gent was heartbroken by his gift, so he posted a heartbroken emoji on his clip.

The video grabbed the attention of many, clocking over 135K views and a load of likes and comments on the video platform.

Watch the footage below:

People react to man's video

The online community were amused by the gent's bae' move, while some flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts, saying:

Bobo said:

"The most polite way to say something."

Mongezi wrote:

"Just use the gifts twice a day, once in the morning and the again at night, okay?"

Ncane added:

"It’s so clear - geza."

Ms sono commented:

"She loves you, keep her."

Chicco expressed:

"You know when they buy you Sunlight, just know it's bad."

Lifeofahopefulromantic said:

"I feel like the message is clear."

