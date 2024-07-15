Confused South African Man Receives Toiletries From Girlfriend, Shares Video
- A man took to social media to showcase the gift he received from his base in a clip and peeps were left in awe
- The TikTok footage captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments
- Netizens reacted to the gent's content as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts
One gent in SA was hella confused when he received an unusual gift from his partner and people in the comments went wild.
Man confused as he receives toiletries from bae
A guy who goes by the TikTok handle @biggydieboy showed off what he got from his girlfriend in a video. The young man expressed that he received toiletries.
@biggydieboy went on to unpack his gift bag. He unveiled the toothbrush he received, toothpaste, Sunlight soap, purple face cloth, roll-on and more. The gent was heartbroken by his gift, so he posted a heartbroken emoji on his clip.
The video grabbed the attention of many, clocking over 135K views and a load of likes and comments on the video platform.
Watch the footage below:
People react to man's video
The online community were amused by the gent's bae' move, while some flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts, saying:
Bobo said:
"The most polite way to say something."
Mongezi wrote:
"Just use the gifts twice a day, once in the morning and the again at night, okay?"
Ncane added:
"It’s so clear - geza."
Ms sono commented:
"She loves you, keep her."
Chicco expressed:
"You know when they buy you Sunlight, just know it's bad."
Lifeofahopefulromantic said:
"I feel like the message is clear."
