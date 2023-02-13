An aspiring inventor went viral on Twitter for making an invention that is an elevated toothbrush

Online users react to finding out that one man-made toothbrush that uses Wi-Fi and posed with it

People discussed his invention in the comments of the viral Twitter post, as many were curious about how it works

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

One man who made a great invention caused a stir on Twitter. People were impressed by how the man who invented the electronic toothbrush.

One man created a toothbrush in went viral on Twitter. Image: WhyUfikelate

Source: Twitter

People discussed how his technology went a step further than the electronic toothbrush. People reacted to seeing how the toothbrush came bells and whistles.

South African react to man's 'invention' on Twitter

One man's Twitter post claimed that a man invented a wi-Fi toothbrush. The inventor is, named Dom Delwa, posed for a picture alongside his prototype, which uses a remote, a TV aerial, a hammer and other attached parts to create the invention. In the picture below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans react to man's supposed invention

Netizens love to see others' creativity, but people had many questions about the post. Some people commented that the man's idea should be protected.

@Lord_Satyriasis joked:

"South Africa's first ever all in one toothbrush, that hammer can also be used to extract your own teeth without any anaesthetic."

@Triccs_ commented:

"A young and innovative black man."

@V_Basics_ commented:

"A what?? Nge plug ne aerial?"

@Annah_Raymo commented:

"I need a demonstration of how this works."

@khani_hlahla commented:

"South africans they are very creative, look at this masterpiece."

@zeek_zoldyk commented:

"Weapon of mass destruction."

Man builds solar-powered cooler box to keep groove lit during loadshedding

Briefly News previously reported that Zolani Joseph Brown and his friends were victims of buzzkill power outages. Driven by his love for innovation and desire to enjoy the groove, Brown came up with a 'cool' idea to rescue Dezemba.

A cooler box is a staple during December in South Africa. But, Brown's invention is cooler than the others (pun intended). The 41-year-old man from Benoni spent R1 300 to design a cooler box that has built-in lights powered by a solar panel. He added a window to the cooler box so that partiers could keep an eye on their booze stock while enjoying the groove.

Brown told Briefly News that design already stole the heart of his local community, but he has big hopes for it to become a hit in the SA market. The father of two came up with the idea when he and his friends were out partying in December last year, and loadshedding was implemented.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News