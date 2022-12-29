Zolani Brown is an aspiring inventor who came to the rescue of his community during Dezemba loadshedding

Brown invented a cooler box that has a window and is powered by solar electricity to light up the party when power outages strike

The father of two dropped out of college to pursue his passion as an inventor and he hopes to create the next multi-million-rand device

Brown told Briefly News that the cooler box was manufactured with a combination of new and recycled parts

It's the festive season and Dezemba is in full swing. Imagine you're jamming to Kabza De Small's Eningi while sipping on your favourite drink and then boom... loadshedding! Zolani Joseph Brown and his friends were victims of buzzkill power outages. Driven by his love for innovation and desire to enjoy the groove, Brown came up with a 'cool' idea to rescue Dezemba.

Zolani Brown is not going to let loadshedding ruin his, or anyone else's festive season. Here he shows off the cooler box he built. Photo: Supplied.

A cooler box is a staple during December in South Africa. But, Brown's invention is cooler than the others (pun intended). The 41-year-old man from Benoni spent R1 300 to design a cooler box that has built-in lights powered by a solar panel. He added a window to the cooler box so that partiers can keep an eye on their booze stock while enjoying the groove.

Brown told Briefly News that design already stole the heart of his local community, but he has big hopes for it to become a hit in the SA market. The father of two came up with the idea when he and his friends were out partying in December last year and loadshedding was implemented. He explained that they got into an argument when they mistakenly took the wrong cooler box because no one could see a thing.

The incident had Brown brainstorming ideas on how to help people enjoy Dezemba even when Eskom tries to be a party pooper.

He said: "My friends and I suffered when loadshedding began while we were having fun in the middle of nowhere. Unfortunately, by that time, our cell phones were running out of batteries and we couldn’t see each other as a result of the darkness. The outcome was a total blunder where we had a quarrel because of a misidentified cooler box. After that incident, I realized I had to come up with a cooler box that has a light and charges the phones."

Brown always had an interest in innovation but he almost took a different path. The father of two enrolled in a different course at the Benoni FET college but he dropped out because he couldn't afford it. His financial woes were a blessing in disguise because Zolani Brown realised he didn't like the field he chose.

Brown told Briefly News that he grew up in an underprivileged home in the township of Daveyton. The 41-year-old added that he often wished for a better environment for himself and his four siblings. Sadly, his mother passed away last year and will never see him succeed.

Brown dreams of growing his business so that he can employ people and combat unemployment. At the time of publication, Brown revealed he is unemployed and hopes to make money while doing what he loves.

The cooler box is powered by solar panels and has a window to see the stock left while partying. Photo: Supplied.

Loadshedding is causing havoc in the South African economy: Major fast food outlets are hit hard by power outages

Brown's idea for an invention was fueled by the ongoing power outages in the country. Corruption and mismanagement have hit Eskom hard and it left Mzansi in the dark as a result. But, it's not just the groove during the festive season that is negatively impacted by loadshedding. Major fast-food outlets are feeling the pinch.

Briefly News earlier reported Nando’s, Wimpy, Mugg & Bean, Steers, Debonairs and other big restaurants are experiencing serious supply issues related to loadshedding. Famous Brands which own many of the abovementioned big restaurants said short deliveries of chicken from producers are a major issue. However, it added that the disruption is being actively managed.

This follows KFC's announcement that it would temporarily close some of its stores due to the frequent power cuts affecting their operation. Most stores will remain open, but there may be limited options to choose from on the menu. Taking to Twitter, KFC apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused.

