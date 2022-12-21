A talented young Nigerian man has singlehandedly built a helicopter using materials he sourced locally

The lad identified as Ahmad Shuaibu showcased the ability of his home-made aircraft by test-running it in a compound

Ahmad has called on the government of Nigeria to assist him in constructing the aircraft up to standard

A young Nigerian man identified as Ahmad Shuaibu has shown off a helicopter he built by himself.

Via his handle @ahmadzzd on TikTok, Ahmad uploaded videos showing how he constructed the aircraft he named ZZD59.

Ahmad Shuaibu built the helicopter by himself. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ahmadzzd

Source: UGC

In one of the clips, he is seen test-running the helicopter in a compound. He made small attempts at flying with it and afterwards got off the aircraft.

Ahmad called on the Nigerian government to help him further develop the project. Briefly News gathered that the lad resides in Kaduna state.

Concerned netizens cautioned him about flying with it.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Neil Ellis said:

"That helmet nor that Honda going to protect either one of you if those blades start flying! Keep up the good work."

ShopEasyPlatz.de said:

"Obviously the thrust from the rare droughts is too week. change the length of the rare or increase the power of the motor."

Erik said:

"I very seriously recommend you get a seat belt with shoulder straps on. If you fall out it’s going to be really bad."

P visionary said:

"Please use an open space next time when test running stay away from HV and LV power lines stay safe."

MIL MI24 HIND said:

"The issue is the gearing on the rear rotor You need a complex Live Yaw system for the rear rotor, if not you will just spin."

Ämäl said:

"Looks a bit heavy on the tail, maybe put the fuel tank in front?"

Man turns his car into a 'helicopter'

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man had converted his car into a 'helicopter.'

To make it look like a real helicopter, he added a helicopter-like tail boom, tail rotor and main rotor to it. The limitation of his helicopter car is that it can not fly. Mithilesh erks a living renting the car for occasions and ceremonies like weddings.

According to an Instagram blog @trtworld that showcased the young man's work, he did it to actualise his helicopter dream.

