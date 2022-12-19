A video on TikTok shows one lady doing what many are convinced is a scam where she tries to get into a car accident

The clip shows how the lady was nearly throwing herself in front of moving cars and then acting like she needs help

Online users were disturbed by how people put their lives at risk to try and get money from the Road Accident Fund (RAF)

A video on TikTok caused a buzz after showing woman doing her best to get run over. People quickly suspected that it was a scam to get money from the Road Accident Fund as suggested by the man who took the clip.

People reacted to the video and some discussed how it is not uncommon to see people trying to get a car to hit them. One person even named an area where it is a common stunt.

Woman tries to get run over by cars on purpose

A TikTok video left people amazed as a woman tried to get hit by a car more than once. @magic.s2 posted the clip and described that the woman would jump in front of vehicles and then scream for the police.

People in the comments suspected that the woman was trying to get hit by a car so that she could claim money from the Road Accident Fund. The RAF is a body which insures all "road users, citizens, and foreigners against injuries or death arising from accidents involving motor vehicles within the borders of South Africa.

Online users were shocked by the lengths people will go to because of poverty. A person remarked that they have seen a similar scam in Durban.

danielwatson9622 commented:

"This is South Africa bro we have a thing called sjamboks."

Wendy S commented:

"Takes ten years to be paid out."

Ms.Mel_Lau commented:

"Meanwhile the Road Accident Fund is bankrupt."

Odette Kauffman commented:

"Nothing in this country surprises me any more!"

matthewdebeer233 commented:

"This is why I have a massive front grill on my car..I also have very poor braking skills."

Nomandla Mlunjwa commented:

"She’s even practising the jump bandla. It's the upbeat motivational background music that took me over the edge."

Rosebud commented:

"What on earth is wrong with the people very good you can show your video well done to you."

suki0626 commented

"Wait untll she realizes RAF doesn't have any money."

