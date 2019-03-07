List of all Rosebank College courses and fees for 2022-2023: Get all the details

Rosebank College is a South African institution of higher learning under the Independent Institute of Education (IIE). The college has been in existence for over 70 years and became part of the IIE in 2015. The college has nine campuses spread across South Africa. What are the Rosebank College courses and fees in 2022?

Which courses are offered at Rosebank College? There are numerous courses at Rosebank College today touching on the arts, sciences, and humanities. Leaners can choose to study full-time, part-time, or through distance/online learning.

What courses do they offer at Rosebank College?

Here is a detailed look at the Rosebank College courses in 2022.

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

What courses does Rosebank college offer under the faculty of humanities and social sciences? Here are the diploma and certificate courses under this faculty.

Diploma in Computer-Based Graphic Development

Diploma in Journalism Studies

Diploma in Public Relations

Higher Certificate in Journalism

Faculty of Education

Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching

Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching

Higher Certificate in Early Childhood Care and Education

Faculty of Information and Communications Technology

Bachelor of Information Technology in Business Systems

Diploma in Information Technology Management

Diploma in Information Technology in Network Management

Diploma in Information Technology in Software Development

Higher Certificate in Construction and Engineering Drafting

Higher Certificate in Information Technology in Support Services

Higher Certificate in Mobile Application and Web Development

Faculty of Commerce

What courses does Rosebank College offer under the faculty of commerce? Here is a quick look.

Bachelor of Business Administration

Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing

Bachelor of Public Administration

Diploma in Commerce in Business Management

Diploma in Commerce in Marketing Management

Diploma in Digital Marketing

Diploma in Human Resource Management Practice

Diploma in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Diploma in Tourism Management

Higher Certificate in Business Management

Higher Certificate in Digital Marketing

Higher Certificate in Event Management

Higher Certificate in Human Resource Practices

Higher Certificate in Local Governance

Higher Certificate in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Higher Certificate in Office Administration

Higher Certificate in Quantitative Techniques

Higher Certificate in Travel

Faculty of Finance and Accounting

Diploma in Business Accounting

Higher Certificate in Bookkeeping

How do I apply online?

​To apply for any course at Rosebank college, visit the school’s website and click on apply. You will be required to fill out the application form and attach copies of your national identity card, matric results, and evidence of payment of the non-refundable application fee.

Where do I pay the application and registration fees?

Here is a look at the college’s payment details.

Bank: ABSA

ABSA Branch : Braamfontein

: Braamfontein Account number: 405 226 5438

405 226 5438 Reference: Applicant ID (for new students), student number (for current students), or National ID number (for others).

What requirements are needed for international students?

International students looking to get admitted to Rosebank College must meet various requirements.

You have relevant qualifications equivalent to those of the South African education sector.

Your equivalent qualification must be evaluated by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

You must have a valid study visa from the Department of Home Affairs issued in the name of The Independent Institute of Education that covers the duration of your studies.

Have a degree exemption from Higher Education South Africa (HESA).

How much is the registration fee?

​Your Rosebank College registration remains pending until you have paid a non-refundable R1,600 registration fee and met all admission requirements.

How much is the application fee?

The application fee is non-refundable and varies between local and international students. The early bird application fee is R150 and, thereafter, R300. There is no application fee for those pursuing online courses.

​Does Rosebank College have a student residence?

The institution does not have on-campus accommodation. The school recommends that students consult South Point or DigsConnect for student accommodation.

How can I contact Rosebank College?

The college has nine campuses in different cities across the country. Here is a look at the contact information for each.

Braamfontein campus

Telephone: 011 403 2437

011 403 2437 Physical address: 23 Jorissen Street, Braamfontein

Bloemfontein campus

Telephone: 051 101 0414

051 101 0414 Physical address: 97 St Andrews, Street Bloemfontein

Cape Town campus

Telephone: +27 21 425 2084

+27 21 425 2084 Physical address: MSK House (13), Buitengracht Street, Cape Town City Center

Durban campus

Telephone: 031 301 5212

031 301 5212 Physical address: 221 Dr Pixley Kaseme Street, Durban CBD

Pietermaritzburg campus

Telephone: 033 101 0117

033 101 0117 Physical address: 118 Chief Albert Luthuli St. Pietermaritzburg, 3201

Polokwane campus

Telephone: 015 295 4311

015 295 4311 Physical address: 54 Kerk (Church) Street, Polokwane

Port Elizabeth campus

Telephone: +27 41 101 1985

+27 41 101 1985 Physical address: 3 Rink Street, Port Elizabeth Central

Pretoria CBD campus

Telephone: 012 320 7270

012 320 7270 Physical address: 239 Pretorius Street, Southern Life Building

Pretoria Sunnyside campus

Telephone: 012 343 2504

012 343 2504 Physical address: Cnr Jorissen & Johnson Streets, Pretoria, 001

For general inquiries, you can reach the institution using the following contact information.

Telephone: 0861 253 276

0861 253 276 WhatsApp: 087 240 6457

087 240 6457 Email: info@rosebankcollege.co.za

There are over 40 Rosebank College courses for learners to choose from. This college is among the best private institutions of higher learning in South Africa. Applicants get to choose from certificate, diploma, and degree courses.

