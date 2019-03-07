List of all Rosebank College courses and fees for 2022-2023: Get all the details
Rosebank College is a South African institution of higher learning under the Independent Institute of Education (IIE). The college has been in existence for over 70 years and became part of the IIE in 2015. The college has nine campuses spread across South Africa. What are the Rosebank College courses and fees in 2022?
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Which courses are offered at Rosebank College? There are numerous courses at Rosebank College today touching on the arts, sciences, and humanities. Leaners can choose to study full-time, part-time, or through distance/online learning.
What courses do they offer at Rosebank College?
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Here is a detailed look at the Rosebank College courses in 2022.
Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences
What courses does Rosebank college offer under the faculty of humanities and social sciences? Here are the diploma and certificate courses under this faculty.
- Diploma in Computer-Based Graphic Development
- Diploma in Journalism Studies
- Diploma in Public Relations
- Higher Certificate in Journalism
Faculty of Education
- Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching
- Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching
- Higher Certificate in Early Childhood Care and Education
Faculty of Information and Communications Technology
- Bachelor of Information Technology in Business Systems
- Diploma in Information Technology Management
- Diploma in Information Technology in Network Management
- Diploma in Information Technology in Software Development
- Higher Certificate in Construction and Engineering Drafting
- Higher Certificate in Information Technology in Support Services
- Higher Certificate in Mobile Application and Web Development
Faculty of Commerce
What courses does Rosebank College offer under the faculty of commerce? Here is a quick look.
- Bachelor of Business Administration
- Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management
- Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
- Bachelor of Public Administration
- Diploma in Commerce in Business Management
- Diploma in Commerce in Marketing Management
- Diploma in Digital Marketing
- Diploma in Human Resource Management Practice
- Diploma in Logistics and Supply Chain Management
- Diploma in Tourism Management
- Higher Certificate in Business Management
- Higher Certificate in Digital Marketing
- Higher Certificate in Event Management
- Higher Certificate in Human Resource Practices
- Higher Certificate in Local Governance
- Higher Certificate in Logistics and Supply Chain Management
- Higher Certificate in Office Administration
- Higher Certificate in Quantitative Techniques
- Higher Certificate in Travel
Faculty of Finance and Accounting
- Diploma in Business Accounting
- Higher Certificate in Bookkeeping
How do I apply online?
To apply for any course at Rosebank college, visit the school’s website and click on apply. You will be required to fill out the application form and attach copies of your national identity card, matric results, and evidence of payment of the non-refundable application fee.
Where do I pay the application and registration fees?
Here is a look at the college’s payment details.
- Bank: ABSA
- Branch: Braamfontein
- Account number: 405 226 5438
- Reference: Applicant ID (for new students), student number (for current students), or National ID number (for others).
What requirements are needed for international students?
International students looking to get admitted to Rosebank College must meet various requirements.
- You have relevant qualifications equivalent to those of the South African education sector.
- Your equivalent qualification must be evaluated by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
- You must have a valid study visa from the Department of Home Affairs issued in the name of The Independent Institute of Education that covers the duration of your studies.
- Have a degree exemption from Higher Education South Africa (HESA).
How much is the registration fee?
Your Rosebank College registration remains pending until you have paid a non-refundable R1,600 registration fee and met all admission requirements.
How much is the application fee?
The application fee is non-refundable and varies between local and international students. The early bird application fee is R150 and, thereafter, R300. There is no application fee for those pursuing online courses.
Does Rosebank College have a student residence?
The institution does not have on-campus accommodation. The school recommends that students consult South Point or DigsConnect for student accommodation.
How can I contact Rosebank College?
The college has nine campuses in different cities across the country. Here is a look at the contact information for each.
Braamfontein campus
- Telephone: 011 403 2437
- Physical address: 23 Jorissen Street, Braamfontein
Bloemfontein campus
- Telephone: 051 101 0414
- Physical address: 97 St Andrews, Street Bloemfontein
Cape Town campus
- Telephone: +27 21 425 2084
- Physical address: MSK House (13), Buitengracht Street, Cape Town City Center
Durban campus
- Telephone: 031 301 5212
- Physical address: 221 Dr Pixley Kaseme Street, Durban CBD
Pietermaritzburg campus
- Telephone: 033 101 0117
- Physical address: 118 Chief Albert Luthuli St. Pietermaritzburg, 3201
Polokwane campus
- Telephone: 015 295 4311
- Physical address: 54 Kerk (Church) Street, Polokwane
Port Elizabeth campus
- Telephone: +27 41 101 1985
- Physical address: 3 Rink Street, Port Elizabeth Central
Pretoria CBD campus
- Telephone: 012 320 7270
- Physical address: 239 Pretorius Street, Southern Life Building
Pretoria Sunnyside campus
- Telephone: 012 343 2504
- Physical address: Cnr Jorissen & Johnson Streets, Pretoria, 001
For general inquiries, you can reach the institution using the following contact information.
- Telephone: 0861 253 276
- WhatsApp: 087 240 6457
- Email: info@rosebankcollege.co.za
There are over 40 Rosebank College courses for learners to choose from. This college is among the best private institutions of higher learning in South Africa. Applicants get to choose from certificate, diploma, and degree courses.
READ ALSO: What are the 15 most expensive cities in Africa in 2022?
Briefly.co.za recently published a guide on the most expensive African cities in 2022. Over the last few decades, numerous African countries have made significant progress in terms of infrastructure development, political stability, and economic growth. These developments have seen the rise of remarkable African cities, some of which are now quite expensive.
The cost of living in top African cities varies greatly. Aspects such as average rent, food prices, and transport costs affect the cost of living in a city. Which are the most expensive cities on the continent today?
Source: Briefly News