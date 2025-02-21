The Mommy Club franchise is coming to Pretoria and the new mommies have been revealed in an epic trailer

The Afrikaans spinoff version of this show is called Van Die Hoofstad and it will premiere on Showmax in March

South African viewers are amped for the show after seeing the trailer on social media (X)

Briefly News got the scoop on what viewers can look forward to when tuning in on the show

‘The Mommy Club van die Hoofstad’ trailer has been released. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Trailer for new Mommy Club released

Mzansi is in for a treat as The Mommy Club Van Die Hoofstad trailer has been released. The show will premiere on Showmax in March 2025.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the trailer on X, and viewers are already amped.

The cast of The Mommy Club show includes 30-year-old mother of two Ansu Viljoen, 27-year-old Crystal Van Der Burgh, 33-year-old stay-at-home mom Johandri Johnson, 38-year-old Louise Volschenk and 36-year-old Tessa Tullues.

Katlego Molubi told Briefly News that viewers can expect drama and nothing less. Molubi also shared the official release date, 14 March 2025 and said new episodes will drop every Friday.

Netizens are amped for the new show

Social media users shared their excitement over watching the show. However, some are concerned by the language barrier. Here are some of the reactions below:

@Boity_tshivhase said:

"This is the real definition of drama. Impressed already."

@wakapalesaa stated:

"Okay. I'll read the subtitles cause I do love drama."

@itumeleng_ba asked:

"Afrikaans? Oh they’ll have the same trajectory as you know which show."

@AdrinaKheza stated:

"I learnt Afrikaans throughout primary and high school and passed it, but I was still reading the sub-titles."

@Be_Dineo said they will pass:

"I see the drama already but I won’t watch this because of the language."

@MsAfrolicious stated:

"Ek is...hoor my....die Mama Klub looks lit. I want the RHOPretoria back!"

@Ndizamshindep joked:

"We need Afrikaans lessons before this one starts."

@BlvckScvleOle stated:

"Don’t watch this type of reality TV but honestly I’m super patriotic and this is more authentic than the black version. Honest we are just forcing things when it comes to this."

@MarleyPurple stated:

"Drama drama drama!!! I love it. Eks hier vir dit. I will be sat."

@Palesa_Rosegold argued:

"If they spoke English I was gonna watch it."

@Lane_Setona gushed:

"One thing about these Afrikaans ladies. They bring it on."

@Thebaddie02 is here for the drama:

"The Afrikaner ladies bring it when it when comes to reality shows. I know it's going to be lit."

@MbaliNk09783585 asked:

"Honestly, when will I finish watching if I am continuously reading the subtitles?"

@Sphoki_Mbambani said:

"I will not be able to keep up with subtitles."

Rosette Ncwana joins The Mommy Club Season 3

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rosette Ncwana recently opened up about joining the cast of The Mommy Club for the new season.

Rosette is a supermodel and entrepreneur and she spoke about what fans can expect from her and the new season. This comes after the Showmax series announced its third season, and fans are raving over its return.

Source: Briefly News