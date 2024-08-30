The Mommy Club: Sugar and Spice's youngest cast member, Christina Devraj, opened up about being on the show

The 26-year-old new mom also spoke out about motherhood and her being at the centre of controversy

Christina further clarified about the disagreement she had on the show with fellow cast member Lenore

‘Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice’ star Christina Devraj sets the record straight. Image: Supplied.

The first spinoff from the smash hit Showmax Original, The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice, has been trending every week since its first episode four weeks ago and the queen of controversy, Christina Devraj, spilled the tea.

Christina Devraj opens up about her being on the reality TV show

Social media has been buzzing ever since the start of the first Mommy Club: Sugar and Spice, and the youngest member of the cast, Christina Devraj, opened up about being on the show and being a new mom.

Recently, in a sit-down interview with the Showmax team, Devraj shared her journey on the show and set the record straight about her disagreement with fellow cast star Lenore Goss-Matjies.

The 26-year-old reality TV star said:

"Watching myself on TV has been incredible. I enjoyed filming the show; seeing it come to life has been brilliant. As the youngest mom on the show, challenges come with it, but I think it’s important to stay positive regardless of what's happening around you and have a good sense of humour about everything."

Clarifying on her encounter with Lenore, she said:

"When I met Lenore, I was happy to know there was a person of colour on the show that isn't Indian because every cast member is Indian, and I was happy that she would bring so much more history and diversity to the show, which would be a reflection of KwaZulu-Natal and our disagreement came when she positioned us in a separate lounge in front of the cameras to have this sensitive conversation and went off topic to discuss her personal opinion of who I am. The question I asked her was not to make her feel attacked in any way. I hoped she would educate those wanting to enter Miss SA India or pursue their dreams regardless of stereotypes or limitations like skin colour."

