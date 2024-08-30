One lady took to soci media to showcase how she traded her vehicle in, and the post went viral online

The babe's story touched many people, and the clip gained massive traction on the video platform

Comments poured in from netizens as they showered the stunner with heartwarming messages

A woman opened up about trading in her car, which left her heartbroken, and many people could relate to her pain.

A lady cried over her car being traded in, as shown in a TikTok video. Image: @dansile_makhubalo

Source: TikTok

Woman cries over car traded in

One stunner who was happy to be a Toyota Starlet owner said her car was her first love, and she shed a tear on the last day it was taken in.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @dansile_makhubalo expressed that if she had money, she would buy the vehicle as she had been driving it for a month and formed such a special bond with her whip.

"I swear if I had money, I'd go buy this car and keep it. I wasn't ready for this change, I miss it. I want it back. We've been through so much together. It's been a month since you've gone, I liked you, I loved you, and I took a picture every time I got a chance," she wrote in the caption.

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering thousands of views, likes, and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows the woman love

Many people in SA could relate to the hun's struggle as they railed around her, while some sent her heartwarming messages.

Andiep808 shared:

"This is my worst fear… I have had my car for six years, and every time I think of trading it in, I become so emotional; I love my car so much … congratulations on your new ride."

KG Masekela 881 wrote:

"We indeed do form bonds with cars as they are filled with memorable journeys."

Nontombi khumalo added:

"Change is painful sometimes, congratulations on the new wheels."

Londiwe Lou Langa could relate to the hun:

"I feel you, bra. I cry every time I think about mine #tradeinToo."

Gxabhashe Millo commented:

"Congrats on the new wheels. Life goes on."

SA applauds Gqeberha couple for returning the car to the dealership

Briefly News previously reported that a couple in Gqeberha boldly decided to return their car to the dealership and shared a video online that went viral.

It was a sad day for a lovely couple who uploaded a video on TikTok showcasing how they returned their car. The expensive monthly payments required to keep and maintain the vehicle overwhelmed them, which led to the decision.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News