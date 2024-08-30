Global site navigation

“I Wasn’t Ready for This Change”: SA Woman Cries Over Car Trade-In, Mzansi Feels for the Hun
by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • One lady took to soci media to showcase how she traded her vehicle in, and the post went viral online
  • The babe's story touched many people, and the clip gained massive traction on the video platform
  • Comments poured in from netizens as they showered the stunner with heartwarming messages

A woman opened up about trading in her car, which left her heartbroken, and many people could relate to her pain.

A TikTok video shows a woman crying over her car being traded in.
A lady cried over her car being traded in, as shown in a TikTok video. Image: @dansile_makhubalo
Source: TikTok

Woman cries over car traded in

One stunner who was happy to be a Toyota Starlet owner said her car was her first love, and she shed a tear on the last day it was taken in.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @dansile_makhubalo expressed that if she had money, she would buy the vehicle as she had been driving it for a month and formed such a special bond with her whip.

"I swear if I had money, I'd go buy this car and keep it. I wasn't ready for this change, I miss it. I want it back. We've been through so much together. It's been a month since you've gone, I liked you, I loved you, and I took a picture every time I got a chance," she wrote in the caption.

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering thousands of views, likes, and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows the woman love

Many people in SA could relate to the hun's struggle as they railed around her, while some sent her heartwarming messages.

Andiep808 shared:

"This is my worst fear… I have had my car for six years, and every time I think of trading it in, I become so emotional; I love my car so much … congratulations on your new ride."

KG Masekela 881 wrote:

"We indeed do form bonds with cars as they are filled with memorable journeys."

Nontombi khumalo added:

"Change is painful sometimes, congratulations on the new wheels."

Londiwe Lou Langa could relate to the hun:

"I feel you, bra. I cry every time I think about mine #tradeinToo."

Gxabhashe Millo commented:

"Congrats on the new wheels. Life goes on."

SA applauds Gqeberha couple for returning the car to the dealership

Briefly News previously reported that a couple in Gqeberha boldly decided to return their car to the dealership and shared a video online that went viral.

It was a sad day for a lovely couple who uploaded a video on TikTok showcasing how they returned their car. The expensive monthly payments required to keep and maintain the vehicle overwhelmed them, which led to the decision.

Source: Briefly News

