A lady in Mzansi took to social media to showcase an ice cream that a gent gushed about, and the post went viral.

Many people in SA could not pronounce Woolworths ice cream in a TikTok video. Image: Asanka Ratnayake and Oliver Helbig.

Peeps can't pronounce Woolies icecream

TikTok user @tshidimonyaki shared a post uploaded initially on Twitter, now known as X. The young man named Tumi raved about the Woolworths ice cream. The gent inquired on his post, saying:

"Why did nobody tell me about this bad boy right here," he asked.

To which a woman responded to his inquiry by saying:

"Because we can't pronounce Tumi."

The lady's reaction caused a huge buzz, with many people who took to the comments section sharing that they, too, could not pronounce the name. The clip captured many's attention, gearing over 495K views along with thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication.

Netizens react to the clip

The online community was amused by the woman's response to the gent as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.

Marcia said:

"I still can't pronounce it, but I found a cheaper alternative just as tasty."

Cakesbyshibe added:

"I was asking my daughter to remind me. I said, “I’ve cream ya woolies ya sterrrr wat wat."

Beatrice cracked a joke, saying:

"I call it Stella."

Slistaan kaZingelwayo commented:

"My favourite and nami I can’t pronounce it."

Madzam Valerie wrote:

"My favourite flavour; I just never tell people cause I don't know how to pronounce it."

Rehana expressed:

"Its stressing us out."

