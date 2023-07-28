A Tiktokker shared a milkshake recipe which consisted of ice and cholocate bits

The stunning babe showed how quick it takes to make the delectable shake and was funny in her tutorial

Netizens complimented the ice cream, which was launched by the retail giant in 2021

A beautfiul woman shared a Woolworths milkshake recipe, which was well accepted. Image: @mandznothot

A South African hun plugged the nation with a proper milkshake recipe using Woolworths ice cream.

The beautiful woman used a few ingredients and topped the shake off with chocolate, and Netizens enjoyed the tutorial.

Woman shares milkshake recipe using Woolies ice cream in TikTok video

@Mandznothot's TikTok video went viral and trended with almost 700K views.

The woman makes a tasty milkshake in the video using Woolworths Chuckes Ice Cream. She does a step-by-step tutorial on making the milkshake with Woolies Ice Cream and tops it with delectable toppings.

The Woolworths Chuckles Ice Cream was launched in 2021, and it made headlines due to its malt-flavoured ice cream with a smooth chocolate blend. It also comes in solos as well as the tub.

Watch the video here:

Netizens who tried the ice cream testify to its fantastic taste

South Africans loved her tutorial and commented on how amazing the milkshake looked.

Her Majesty said:

"It's giving Charlie and the chocolate factory."

Tyson Ngubeni knows this ice cream well.

"That ice cream is so good."

Vutlharee Bright Zitha added:

"Ma'am, are you ordering us what to do or teaching us how to do the shake?"

Mokoena Neo made a suggestion.

"Next time, try it without ice."

Kea Mothusi was all for the shake.

"I have a sweet tooth, and this ice cream is just perfect."

