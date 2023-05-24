A creator on TikTok made a vlog of her visit to Woolworths Cake factory in Kempton Park Johannesburg

The video made people eager to see whether the factory prices are different from normal Woolworths cakes

Many people liked the prices that they saw in the video and commented with compliments on the helpful creator

Woolworths is known for making tasty desserts. The store's pastries are in constant demand, and the creator who shared their location of the cake factory was a hit.

TikTok users were excited about Woolworth's cake factory shared by a TikTokker. Image: @penelope monareng

Source: TikTok

The video got over 700,000 views from interested Woolworths customers. Many flooded the comments to discuss the shopping hack.

Women's Woolworths cake shopping on a budget goes TiktTk viral

A creator, @penelope_monareng, who works with food on TikTok, shared a spot stocked with some Woolworth's cake from as little as R60. The lady filmed the Woolworths factory's fridges that were filled with cakes. Watch the video below:

South Africans are huge fans of Woolies desserts

Netizens love when others share tips for finding good food at a bargain. People commented that they were happy the creator shared the location of the Woolies cake factory.

A few argued that the cakes cost the same as the usual store, but the cheapest cake on the Woolworths website is the Cheesecake at 119. Read what some people had to say about the cake shop below:

Zipho Kombela commented:

"Haibo where can we get it in Cape Town."

Dipalesa Flowas commented:

"Driving there for a cake "

sis’Bongs commented:

"Got it babe, it’s so close to where I work thanks for the plug."

Edith commented:

"I'm coming, I love Woolworth thank you."

Becca commented:

"The croissants are the best .8 for 42 a very good buy"

