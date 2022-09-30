A young South African man saw a gap in the market to embark on a food delivery business for people living in the township

Godiragetse Mogajane's bright idea came after major food delivery service companies stopped operating in the kasi due to crime

Godiragetse shared that he has not experienced any issues in the areas around Pretoria and is thriving even amid loadshedding

Mzansi people love good food and the owner and founder of Delivery ka Speed, Godiragetse Mogajane is here to deliver it to you from the comfort of your kasi.

The young man saw a gap in the food delivery market after major companies like Uber Eats and Mr D stopped operating in some townships due to crime-related issues.

Godiragetse Mogajane has created a business that not only delivers good food but also speaks to the people. Image: Godiragetse Fareed Mogajane/LinkedIn

Godiragetse opened up a delivery service called 'Ka Speed' and shared that his business hasn’t had any issues with crime because the brand speaks to the people.

According to Drum, Godiragetse’s business continues to thrive despite Mzansi’s loadshedding crisis.

On his Delivery Ka Speed app, he's got several restaurants that stay open during loadshedding in townships around Pretoria that have started to depend on his services. Currently, the delivery service is only available in certain townships in Pretoria as well as Tsakane, Katlehong, and Vosloorus.

Briefly News shared his story online and South Africans were inspired by his smart business idea. Peeps took to Facebook to wish him continued success of his thriving business.

Helly KingMega Mafetsa said:

“All the best to one of our brothers.”

Elpece Musiq wrote:

“Let's support him. Uber Eats is expensive!”

Ovayo Zibinda reacted:

“Boy.”

Mocheko J. Nkoana commented:

“Brilliant... Good luck.”

Tinashe Nyasha Mushonga replied:

“This is what Africa needs.”

