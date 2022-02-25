Tiyani Maluleke is the proud founder of GRUB WORX, a food truck that serves mouth-watering burgers in Soweto

After losing a governmental contact and being left with no income, the skilled mechanic constructed the mobile eatery in 2021

The business has grown progressively and has become the 27-year old’s personal take on how food should be experienced

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Having not entirely enjoyed the food who grew up eating, Tiyani Maluleke rolled up sleeves and got in the kitchen, where taught himself how to cook from the tender age of 8, making him the good cook he is today.

It was this can-do attitude that has made the young man a successful entrepreneur. As the founder of GRUB WORX, a food truck that serves mouth-watering burgers in Soweto, he is making a name for himself in the local fast food industry.

Founder of GRUB WORX, Tiyani Maluleke finds joy in serving people good food. Image: Tiyani T Maluleke/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A mechanic who made the most of a difficult situation

The 27-year-old, who is actually a skilled mechanic by profession, spoke to Briefly News about the inspiration behind his flourishing business.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“I started Grub Worx because I had lost a contract to repair cars for the government. I had no income for 4 months. The business was born towards the end of May in 2021 without a clear plan.

"At the time a lot was happening including bad blood with the family. But, my friend convinced me to start my business. She had lent me her equipment to start working on the Grub Truck in July 2021 and I finished in September 2021,” explained Tiyani who has been working from the same spot since.

Burgers are life

His specialty is burgers which he says “are life”. For Tiyani his eatery is a personal take on how food should be experienced.

The businessman's biggest achievement has been successfully building and completing the Grub Truck from which he operates.

As with most Mzansi small businesses, the 'Burger Uncle' faces financial challenges but remains hopeful with plans to expand his business outside the community of Naledi as well as have a bigger and permanent establishment.

Tiyani Maluleke aka the 'Burger Uncle' doing what he does best. Image: Tiyani T Maluleke/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The joys of the business

Asked what he loves most about what he does, he said:

“I get joy from the facial expressions I get when people sink their teeth into my bunz.”

The young man is also passionate about helping other entrepreneurs build their brands and seeing them flourish.

His biggest life lesson has been that the biggest cheerleader and the only person you have in your corner is yourself

“My advice to other aspiring entrepreneurs is to block out all the noise and negativity and just put in the work!!”

Chef turned businessman inspires Mzansi with his food truck hustle

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a young Mzansi entrepreneur and founder of GRUB WORX Tiyani Maluleke aka the "Burger Uncle" who is serving scrumptious dishes and inspiring the youth.

The self-taught chef from Soweto in Gauteng combined his love for food and his business skills when he turned his vehicle into a food truck where he sells burgers in his community.

From repairing the pickup to creating the custom frame for the kitchen setup, Maluleke completed all of the work by himself, Squad Magazine reported.

His amazing work was shared on Facebook and online users have saluted the businessman on his success.

Source: Briefly News