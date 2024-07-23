South African thieves are doing the most and are finding more and more shocking ways of doing their illegal activities

Two gents were just having fun at Steers drive-thru when a phara decided to nab their food order

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing disappointment and joking here and there

A thief stole someone's food order at a drive-thru. Images: @kmatija, @Oliver Helbig

A video of a phara grabbing someone's order from their hands at a drive-thru has left many online users stunned.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @_dumber_and_dumb_, the gent and his friend are pulling a joke at Steers' drive-thru. One of them is driving while the other is laying on the car's bonnet as they go get their order.

However, something unexpected happened. As the dude was taking the food from the lady. A man came running and snatched the order. The gents as well as the Steers employee were shocked by the incident.

Phara snatches order from drive-thru

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens were stunned by the video

The video raked over 150k views, with many online users expressing their shock and asking if the gents ever got their food back, given that the one guy seemed to be sprinting after the tsotsi.

@Disaa asked:

"Did he get it back ."

@Ronin V wondered:

"Why is the runner not in Paris rn representing us?"

@LiteDee commented:

"That lady is never watching night shift again ."

@Ih8mrdownbad joked:

"Our pharas are should be in the olympicsdid you see that speed."

@starpower was entertained:

"He was faster than the flash ."

@★MYST3RIO★♠︎ said:

"Can never do challenges in SA."

@Terence laughed:

"Can't stop laughing ."

Gent hilariously charms KFC woman

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Cape Town man who serenaded a KFC employee.

In the clip uploaded by @ps.qutywa in his account, he is in a drive-through, before ordering he respectfully greets the lady who is attending to him. The gent told the lady which meal he wanted. After that, the woman asked him if there was anything else he would like. the man wasted no time and asked for the woman's hand in marriage. She hilariously responded by saying she agreed and continued to ask for a R2 donation.

