A young gentleman did an unusual alcohol mixture before heading out to have fun with his peers

In the captured TikTok video, the gent mixed Classic yoghurt, and two different wines

The online community reacted to the clip, with many asking questions and expressing hilarious opinions

A young man captured himself making an unusual mixture of alcohol. Netizens have a lot of equations.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @tsako_klipgat, he can be seen sitting in the comfort of his home. In front of him, he had a Tupperware bowl, five six-packs of Classic yoghurts, a Roberson wine, and a Rain Dance wine.

The gent took the yoghurts and poured them into the bowl. He then took wines and poured them on top, making sure that the texture still remained relatively thick. He then took plastic bottles and poured the mixture into them.

Towards the end of the clip, he can be seen leaving the house with another gent. They were presumably going to groove.

Man makes unusual booze mixture

Netizens express confusion

The video garnered over one million views, with many online users expressing different opinions and some wondering what was the point of the unusual mixture. And of course, others came with suggestions and funny comments.

@Rea️‍❤️ asked:

"Does that get one drunk?"

@TerryKlaas wrote:

"Yho Rain Dance ."

@tsietsomakoa commented:

"Just buy Amarula guys."

@zwonakawanga00 shared:

"This combination will send you straight to the toilet ."

@Boipelo Portia Ncalo said:

"Just buy strawberry lips bathong."

@lovechild07 laughed:

"Rain Dance is some danger tjoit turns the people to demons."

@Tshego.M showed interest:

"Where did you learn these things?"

Gent sells headache meds at groove

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who hilariously sold Grand-Pa at groove.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @khayelitshagroove_, people are seen at one of South Africa's taverns having a great time. One man was captured near the DJ with a box of Grand-Pa. People were seen approaching him, buying the headache medicine. However, the internet seemed to believe that the guy was disguising drugs.

