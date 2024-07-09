“A Family Gathering”: Woman Sneaks Out to Groove, Her Mom Shows Up With Her Baby

A young woman in Johannesburg who snuck out to groove had her night cut short after claiming her mother dropped off her baby

The video shows the woman sitting outside at night at an event and holding the little one

A few members of the online community agreed with the grandmother's actions, while some found the clip hilarious

A Johannesburg woman who thought she would have a fun night out with friends was sadly mistaken when her mother intervened.

Content creator Shania Nyoni, who often posts funny content, took to her TikTok account (@shanny.n) to share a short clip of herself holding a warmly dressed baby as she sits outside during the evening.

Looking displeased, Shania wrote in her video:

"POV: You sneaked out to go to groove, and your mom showed up with your baby."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to 'grooving' baby

The viral video had many people in the comment section cracking jokes and commenting on the baby's presence at groove. Some applauded the supposed grandmother's decision to drop off the child.

@boldbold9280 jokingly wrote:

"That baby is ready for an amapiano song."

@phemphepelo shared in the comments:

"Hai ngeke, this is a family gathering."

@demi_2302 shared what would happen if they were in that particular situation:

"My friends would've taken the baby and let me live my best life."

@ser1316192206 told the online community:

"I would’ve started dancing with my baby. Nothing is going to ruin my vibe."

@nichole.adams5, who could not believe what they had seen in the video, stated:

"There is no way a mother would do that. This is for content."

Man goes to groove with newborn baby

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a father who reportedly took his baby to a music concert.

What caught viewers' attention the most was when the man paused his dance and gently shook the baby, seemingly to check if it was still breathing. The video sparked a wide range of reactions and discussions among viewers, with some expressing concern for the baby's well-being and others commending the man for his attentiveness as a parent.

