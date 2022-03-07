A video of an enthusiastic car guard dancing outside a club has been doing the rounds on social media

The man can be seen busting some serious moves in the viral clip, which had over 470k views at the time of publication

South African social media users were both impressed and amused by the man’s moves and shared their reactions under the TikTok post

South African social media users were pleasantly amused by a video of a car guard who started his own party outside a nightclub.

Online users were amused and entertained by a video of car guard dancing outside a club. Image: @aidincaye/TikTok

Source: UGC

The clip was shared by online user @aidincaye on TikTok and sees the energetic man dancing like there is no tomorrow outside the building in the parking lot. He does not miss a beat and appears to be having just as much fun as the people inside, if not more.

The cyber community could not help but admit that they there were quite impressed by his moves and undeniable party starter energy.

Check out some of their comments on the viral video, which had over 470k views at the time of publication:

Kobus Möller said:

“Give that man an ice-cold one next time please, he deserves it.”

Boakye II shared:

“You better let him in! He’s a VIBE!!”

user2905913692279 responded:

“You mean when the best dancer at the party is outside watching the cars...”

ndumisosabelond97 wrote:

“The guy is pulling too expensive moves.”

Talisa Swemmer replied:

“He didn’t miss a beat.”

Dee commented:

“Don’t need to pay to have a jol.”

a m a n d a reacted:

“HE IS THE PARTY.”

Jessi said:

“Should’ve invited him in!”

