Social media user @bandile_banks have peeps laughing out loud after sharing a video of a man dancing at a taxi rank

The clip has been doing the rounds on social media and sees the man dance and sing for his audience of commuters

South African online users shared their funny reactions to the tweet with many revealing that they enjoyed the dancer’s content

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of a man dancing at a taxi rank has the cyber community entertained and laughing out loud.

A video of a man dancing at a taxi rank had peeps entertained. Image: @bandile_banks / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The clip was posted by @bandile_banks on Twitter recently and sees a scruffy man singing while busting some moves for taxi commuters.

“I’ll put a ring on your finger,” his Zulu love song translates.

Dancing man wins over fans

South Africans love a good dance video and this post was just that, sitting at over 53K views and 2 300 likes on Twitter at the time of publication. Judging by the public’s interaction, it seems like the man in the video is known for his moves on the social media streets. Check out some comments and reactions below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Voosmoozi said:

“This is my favourite version. The huns going “Haiboooo” cleans me yoh.”

@Batho121319 reacted:

“That taxi rank looks clean.”

@Just4uUju commented:

“The video wasn’t taken in a Jozi taxi rank, that’s why it is clean.”

@langa_two replied:

“@ob_knows I was just thinking about you last night. Idk why this video reminds me of you.”

@LonaBanga2 commented:

“Y’all have videos for everything.”

@kgadiilethole wrote:

“Pls. This is hilarious.”

Mzansi hilariously reacts to video of local guy dancing at a party

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on another local guy is wowing the internet with his dancing skills and social media users are impressed. The gifted guy is killing it as she is seen partying with his friends.

As posted by @Violin_Tay on Twitter, the young and happy man is a laughing stock among many social networkers but the account holder says he can’t date such a man.

According to the comments, the man is doing well but some people feel his dancing is not really the best. She wrote on her social media page:

“Nagana o jola le monna o jiva so? Aowa.”

@RichRagadi said:

“Re tla mo joina ra bula circle as a family.”

@Iamlllebleus said:

“This guy tried his best to hold it back.”

Source: Briefly News