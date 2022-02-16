A cool video of a young man busting some impressive hip-hop moves in the rain has gone viral on TikTok

The entertaining clip was posted by online user @supp3rlon and has over 4.3M views and 1.1M likes

Online users could not help but compare the post to a popular scene in the American Step Up dance film series

Dance is one of the most powerful artistic mediums to either engage in or witness. Which explains how a talented young man had our heads bumping to the beat after watching a viral video of him dancing in the rain.

A video of a young man busting some impressive hip-hop moves in the rain has gone viral on TikTok. Image: @supp3rlon / TikTok

Source: UGC

Like something out of a dance movie, the lad can be seen busting some impressive hip-hop moves as the rain falls on him.

After watching the clip, one can’t help but be reminded of American actor and dancer "Moose" (Adam G. Sevani) in the Step Up dance film series, centered on a group of students who form a dance troupe and battle on the streets.

The post was shared recently by @supp3rlon on TikTok has over 4.3M views and 1.1M likes.

“Watch out, man is having a #step-up moment,” reads the caption.

Online users showed the dancer love in the comments section:

Itdeezwuditdeez asked:

“MOOOSE??”

Nat commented:

“Okay, this is the most attractive thing a person can do, congrats I will be thinking about you for 3-5 business years.”

Ames wrote:

“My anxiety really went up thinking about whether he was gonna fall or not.”

Azu reacted:

“What in the step-up… slayyyy.”

AMANZ0 shared:

“It’s giving step up 3 vibes.”

myersenpai3 responded:

“Damn I was waiting for the water slap.”

Martina Malavasi wrote:

“I’m very attracted to this. Bye.”

