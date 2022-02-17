A video of a family sharing a meal together has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The funny clip was shared by popular online media user @kulanicool sees the woman rolling pap into balls and throwing them into the air before eating

The African woman not only leaves the kids shook but also had several Mzansi peeps laughing out loud at her antics

Popular social media user @kulanicool gave his followers their weekly dose of good chuckles after sharing a funny video of a woman eating pap in a rather interestingly enthusiastic way.

A video of a woman eating pap in a peculiar way had online users laughing out loud. Image: @kulanicool /Twitter

The clip was shared on Twitter recently and sees a family sitting together enjoying a meal. The woman can be seen eating her pap by rolling it into balls and throwing them into the air before putting them into her mouth, much to the shock of the children sitting beside her.

Online users could not help but laugh at the video and shared their funny reactions on the tweet:

@NCITHA_ZN reacted:

“Ahahahaha that "Ewww" from the Taima.”

@RikhotsoNorris responded:

“It’s the last part for me.”

@BabyYod88721982 said:

“The kid ducking.”

@selebogojane wrote:

“Legend.”

@Lwadz_G commented:

“Are you full?”

@stanford42

“That small tap before the catch, legend this one.”

