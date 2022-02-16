A video of a girl driving a quad bike with skill and precision was shared on social media recently and it' sweeping across the online world

The can be seen doing doughnuts on a dirt road as the cameraman cheers her on shouting, "Shaya! (Hit it!)"

South African Twitter users were impressed by the young biker’s moves and recommended that her parents get her safety helmet if she's going to continue with her risky antics

A little girl showed mad skill on her quad bike winning over instant praise from her adoring fans.

A video of a girl driving a quad bike with skill and precision was shares on social media recently.

Source: Twitter

The video was shared by @kulanicool on Twitter and sees the toddler spinning, drifting, doing doughnuts and showing off skills on her pink bike on a dirt road as the cameraman cheers her on saying, “Shaya! (Hit it!)"

It is both a jaw-dropping and adorable sight. It’s clear this little on has had a lot of practice.

Online users were impressed with the young biker and showed love on the post. Others also recommended the parents get a safety helmet for the girl.

@gqwarusb reacted:

“Khumbuza leya ngoma ka DMX.”

@lifesure1 said:

“She's very good and talented, however I would like to suggest on safety gear and avoiding drifting or spinning at public places.”

@NojaholoM wrote:

“As a parent, it's my prerogative to advise the wearing of a safety helmet next time. Otherwise.”

@rwabcastos reacted:

“Wow.”

@Heldah19 responded:

“Ncooo this is amazing and is the daddy hyping her for me “Shayaa”.”

@FuthiGama shared:

“Gintsa in the making.”

@ViruzzM said:

“Looks fun, but they forgot about safety gear.”

@blmsetou commented:

“Great skills. Pls get her a helmet; not fool proof but err on caution and safety.”

Video of a gutsy girl driving a monster truck goes

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported on a video of a little girl driving a truck on the highway has gone viral. In the video, a dark-haired girl is seen seated in the driver’s seat operating a mega truck. As the video progresses, you can hear a man giving her instructions as she dutifully takes and while looking out onto the road.

Peeps are in awe of the little girl’s nerves of steel and could not stop commenting on the viral video, which was captioned:

"We are waiting to hear from the automatic drivers... "

Sipho Faku Mvandaba said:

“Imagine being judged for buying sliced bread because you didn't buy the complete one and slice it at home... Imagine being judged for buying Ultramel because you didn't buy powder custard or you didn’t make it from scratch. It’s good to prefer manual over automatic, but stop judging those who prefer automatic driving. Manual driving is unnecessary labour in my view.”

Source: Briefly News