A hilarious video of a young female DJ playing her set has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows a young woman playing on the turntables before excessively fiddling with one of the sound knobs

While she may have been enjoying her mix, the annoying sound left Saffas reaching for the pause button

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi loves good music and a well-put-together DJ set. However, one particular female DJ left peeps confused with her mix, which proved to be a cringe-fest.

Online users could not help but cringe at a video shared recently of a female DJ playing her set. Image: @Makhathini_LJ / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The video of the muso in action was shared by confessed lover of deep house and soulful house music, @Makhathini_LJ on Twitter.

The female DJ can be seen playing her music on the turntables before excessively fiddling with one of the sound knobs, causing an irritating sound right until the end of the video.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Saffas responded with jokes and humorous criticism of the woman’s deejaying skills in the post:

@Vokzman commented:

“Uwatholaphi lama video (Where do you get these videos)?”

@Nathi_Lawki asked:

“What's the name of this track again?”

@kulanicool reacted:

“Tshisos.”

@Loko_44s commented:

“But that sound is annoying though.”

@ChichiTNel replied:

“This is a mess.”

@kuruption99 asked:

“Hee banna...what happened to just playing music?”

@_JustJazzin said:

“This was noise noise noise akhant.”

@ponokhoadi reacted:

“I'd switch off my radio.”

Female DJ tearing it up behind the decks has SA hurting

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported that Uncle Waffles may be the latest female DJ to draw countrywide notice after a video went viral showing her busting it up behind the decks at a party this past weekend, but others too are following suit.

A Facebook user, @Bobsta DaRocksta, decided to treat Mzansi to another female entertainer doing her thing behind the turntables dressed like she is ready for a summer beach party.

The caption read:

"New World Order."

The simple caption gives the impression that some expect scanty dress wear will soon take over the vibrant music and dance profession.

The one-minute clip shows the busty woman behind the DJ set dressed in a neon green crop top and loose-fitting pants caressing the lower part of her hips, fully exposing her underwear.

Source: Briefly News