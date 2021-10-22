A new female DJ sensation has emerged and has tongues wagging all over social media

A clip was shared on Facebook showing the scantily dressed woman busting it up behind the turntables

Saffas had plenty to say, notably lamenting the sudden change in the vibrant music and dance profession

Uncle Waffles may be the latest female DJ to draw countrywide notice after a video went viral showing her busting it up behind the decks at a party this past weekend, but others too are following suit.

A Facebook user, @Bobsta DaRocksta, decided to treat Mzansi to another female entertainer doing her thing behind the turntables dressed like she is ready for a summer beach party.

Another female DJ has drawn Mzansi's notice for her exploits on the DJ set. Image: @Bobsta DaRocksta.

The caption read:

"New World Order."

The simple caption gives the impression that some expect scanty dress wear will soon take over the vibrant music and dance profession.

The one minute clip shows the busty woman behind the DJ set dressed in a neon green crop top and loose-fitting pants caressing the lower part of her hips, fully exposing her underwear.

She dances enthusiastically to the tune of the mix as she appears to enjoy her entertainment offering throughout the clip, clearly wanting to delight Saffas that get to see it.

The video garnered more than 16 000 views in less than 24 hours. However, the fashion statement instigated a torrent of views from Mzansi dance party lovers on social media.

Scathing reviews from Mzansi

Briefly News takes a look at the comments to bring readers all the amusing reactions to the post.

@Kholofelo Mfana Moruti Kekana wrote:

"Gents kuzoba nzima this festive."

@Pontsho Fresho Mayisela said:

"Ya neh, its now about social media numbers."

@Kekana KG Kgomotso added:

"Fully Booked by next week."

@Danny Deep observed:

"Gone are those days when DJing used to be a respected profession."

@Ace Ramotlhale noted:

"That's why I listen to house music you wouldn't come across such gimmicks."

@Xolani Hlongwane mentioned:

"Exactly what the other female DJ who goes by the name of Uncle Waffffles was doing."

@Furauzuri Futhwane offered:

"None of this bullsh*t is gonna last, her *ss will be relevant today and forgotten tomorrow."

Uncle Waffles: Mzansi's newest female DJ sensation is making headlines

In recent related news, Briefly News reported on new talent in the Amapiano streets and peeps are here for it. Uncle Waffles has taken the internet by storm after a video of her insane set went viral.

Peeps are all agreeing that this is exactly the content they signed up for. A viral video of Uncle Waffles mixing Kabza De Small's Adiwele has had folks urging the Amapiano legend to release the track.

The performance nearly broke the internet as peeps could not get enough of the hot new DJ's vibes.

ZAlebs reported that the video has raked in a whopping three million views across the globe after being posted this past weekend.

Uncle Waffles saw herself skyrocket into stardom, gaining more than 50 000 followers in one go.

The most notable person to hit the follow button is US rapper Drake. Peeps moved her vibes all the way to the Twitter streets to praise the social media icon.

