There's a piping hot new female DJ in town and Mzansi cannot seem to get enough of the lituation that is Uncle Waffles

The talented DJ's vibes have been radiating through social media, even landing her a follow from the one and only Drake

Peeps can't help but rave about Uncle Waffles and one person commented: "Uncle Waffles yiFull package, head-to-toe-phakathi-inside"

There's a new talent in the Amapiano streets and peeps are here for it. Uncle Waffles has taken the internet by storm after a video of her insane set went viral. Peeps are all agreeing that this is exactly the content they signed up for.

Uncle Waffles has caught the attention of many with her lit vibes. Image: @unclewaffffles

A viral video of Uncle Waffles mixing Kabza De Small's Adiwele has had folks urging the Amapiano legend to release the track. The performance nearly broke the internet as peeps could not get enough of the hot new DJ's vibes.

ZAlebs reports that the video has raked in a whopping three million views across the globe after being posted this past weekend. Uncle Waffles saw herself skyrocket into stardom, gaining more than 50 000 followers in one go. The most notable person to hit the follow button is US rapper Drake.

Peeps moved her vibes all the way to the Twitter streets to praise the social media icon.

Media personality @Olwee tweeted:

"Also, it’s funny because I didn’t even know what’s happening. I only caught up to the entire sequence of events this morning. Found a new fave. Uncle Waffles ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍ Yoh! Uyangichaza maan."

@maysaDlamini wrote:

"DJ Uncle Waffles yiFull Package. Head-to-toe-to-phakathi inside ❤️ Beautiful and talented inside out. If you still don't know her, buza uDrake... Don't bore us. Please!"

Lady Du collaborates with lit talented blind artist, expresses gratitude for his dedication

Briefly News reported another talented female South African Amapiano artist and DJ Lady Du recently collaborated with a relatively unknown and underrated visually disabled artist called Magiva.

Taking to social media with a sneaky clip of the sauce that they have been cooking up, Lady Du made it known that she and Magiva are bringing the heat, baba!

The post has a clip of Lady Du and Magiva grooving to their new track along with a lengthy caption in which Lady Du expressed her deepest gratitude towards Magiva. Having worked with many artists in her time, Lady Du has never been so touched by another artist’s vibe, reported TimesLIVE.

Lady Du made it clear that she did not choose to work with Magiva because he was blind but because his passion is contagious!

“I said yes, the reason I said yes, was not because I found out he was blind, but because I want to show people that it’s possible, that you should never let your situation stop you from following your dreams.”

