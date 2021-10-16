“Hamba Wena”: Video of Gogo Doing an at Home ‘Zumba’ Workout Has SA Laughing

A video of one local granny busting a move in a hilarious dance clip has social media users buzzing

In the video, the old lady can be seen dancing around and exercising with some icon indoor aerobics

Mzansi soon fell in love with the old woman and headed online to show her all the love she deserves

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video clip of one seriously upbeat gogo has touched the hearts and sense of humour of lots of South African. It seems the happy old lady was not about to simply sit down in her apartment, taking the opportunity to practice some lively indoor aerobics exercises.

A video clip of one seriously upbeat gogo has Mzansi laughing. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the wonderful clip.

He simply captioned the post with a laughing face emoji, finding enjoyment in the sweet old lady's dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It seems South Africans found the clip quite amusing as well. The magogo had many people wishing she was their neighbour.

Check out some of the reactions to the video below:

@Bukeka88072658 said:

"Hamba wena."

@sayit75772063 said:

"LMAO she will see 100 years."

@Lisa_Mrs_M said:

"Andisamthandi."

@uThobyM said:

"I love her haha."

@julius_thamana said:

"She's killing it plus the rhythm. Fire."

@MmatlouLebogang said:

"I wish she was my neighbour, would rock indoor aerobics with her."

A whole mood: Lady busts a move in a video and Mzansi shares reactions

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that yet another video of a young South African who is seen doing his thing on the dance floor is a hit to many social media users. Looking at a video that’s going viral on TikTok, Banele Ndaba has shared a video clip depicting happiness.

South Africans are now glued to the clip and it’s grabbing the attention of scores of social networkers. The video has 37 000 likes and 103 retweets or shares.

As usual, Briefly News went to the comments section to pick up a number of supportive reactions as we bring you this beautiful article.

The account holder wrote in her caption:

“Y’all did something here Dc: @sphokuhle.n ♥️ #tiktoksisonke #moghelingz #keeprising. Sisonke – Thozi.”

Check out some of the reactions to the clip below:

@Prince Dube said:

“Man you can dance.”

@Boiketlo said:

“You honestly did it better than them.”

Thembisa Nxumalo said:

“So you just gorgeous in every moment of your life. Nanini na.”

@Hlonelwa Maqungo said:

“Can we have more content torho.”

@Choseyours said:

“It’s always a pleasure to me seeing you dancing and smiling.”

@Smangenkosi Magagula said:

“It’s the facial expressions for me.”

Source: Briefly.co.za