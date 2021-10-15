A young man dug into a huge bucket of ice-cream while standing in a parking bay on a hot South African day

People walked by without giving him a second glance but one Saffa decided to take pics of the man and now his public indulgence is gaining popularity on social media

A Twitter user shared the pics on his account and people are loving the man's don't-care attitude

Twitter user, @Jafta_M, is quite popular on social media with over 60k followers. His latest post has Mzansi rolling on the floor laughing after he shared pics of a man doing something most people enjoy, but he chose to do it in a very strange location.

All this man cares about is eating his bucketful of ice-cream. Image: @Jafta_M/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He captioned his post:

"Spoil yourself king."

The pics he shared show a young man eating ice cream in a parking spot out in public somewhere. With not a care in the world, the man dips his spoon in a big bucket of ice cream and then proceeds to indulge while the people around him go about their everyday business.

Within an hour, the post received close to 200 likes and close to 50 retweets. The comment section shows that Saffas love that the man doesn't care about what people think and is enjoying simple pleasures in life.

Let's check out the funny and admiring comments:

@IdopiseM:

"He should have taken a chair along for more comfort."

@Jafta_ML:

"Too much of sugar is fatal, remember looting guy?"

@Mapengo_Ntsako:

"This has to be Mamelodi."

@barnabasjohnnie:

"Spoil yourself not give yourself diabetes."

@SaneleKhuzwayo_:

"This guy is really enjoying life."

@Tebogo_Jaeger:

"Good one king."

“It’s a pap-sicle”: Mzansi is in stitches after learning about the unique food dish, ice-cream pap

In other news, Briefly News reported that South Africans are a creative bunch especially when it comes to transforming basic food dishes into something unique and creative. Case in point, ice-cream pap. Confused? So are we.

According to Twitter user, Daniel Marven, he jokingly said that Tsonga people created this fusion and he ended with two laughing emojis.

The clearly amused man may be starting a cultural food war but it seems to be all in the name of good fun.

The post is captioned:

"Tsonga people created ice-cream pap."

From the image, it looks like ice-cream pap is normal pap wrapped around an ice cream stick, making it easier to dip into gravy. What a genius idea! Currently, the comment section shows that Daniel's followers can take a joke but who knows what can happen in the next few hours, especially since the post is gaining traction as more and more people like and comment.

