Step back bunny chows, boerewors and shisa nyama, there's a new proudly South African dish taking over and it's known as ice cream pap

In a hilarious post by Daniel Marven, he claims that Tsonga people invented this dish and he even shares an image of it

The post has left Mzansi in stitches as they play along with the joke and even those from the Tsonga culture have fun with it

South Africans are a creative bunch especially when it comes to transforming basic food dishes into something unique and creative. Case in point, ice cream pap. Confused? so are we. According to Twitter user, Daniel Marven, he jokingly said that Tsonga people created this fusion and he ended with two laughing emojis. The clearly amused man may be starting a cultural food war but it seems to be all in the name of good fun.

This is the legendary pap-sicle that has Mzansi talking.

Source: Twitter

The post is captioned:

"Tsonga people created ice cream pap."

From the image, it looks like ice cream pap is normal pap wrapped around an ice cream stick, making it easier to dip into gravy. What a genius idea!

Currently, the comment section shows that Daniel's followers can take a joke but who knows what can happen in the next few hours, especially since the post is gaining traction as more and more people like and comment.

Let's take a look at the buzzing comment section

@Fun71881536:

"Creativity on a higher level. I need this for my son, he will be biting ipap thinking it’s ice cream.'

@Assistant_Chair:

"Your Tsonga tweets will not end well wena mfanakathi."

@AmistoKhoza:

"Papa Fana is creative damn.'

@Monalisa3000i

"It's a pap-sicle"

