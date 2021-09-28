Mum, Hlengiwe Bila, has taken to social media to poke fun at her kids and Mzansi is loving the interaction

Hlengiwe tweeted about sharing ice cream with her "unemployed" young kids, but before she could share the frozen delight, she had to think about it first

It's all innocent fun and her big group of followers seem to share the same sense of humour and play along

Social media personality, Hlengiwe Bila has Mzansi in stitches after she posted a funny tweet about her adorable young daughters. In the post, she shares pictures of her and her daughters enjoying a beautiful day out eating ice cream.

However, she jokingly says she had to think about sharing the ice cream with her unemployed little ones.

Hlengiwe Bila with her two adorable daughters who she playfully labelled as "unemployed". Image: Hlengiwe Bila/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Hlengiwe captioned the post:

"After much deliberation, I gave the unemployed her ice cream."

In just one day, the post has over 1 200 likes and people are loving the mum's humour and playful nature.

The comments show she has a good bunch of followers who play along with the joke.

@Seipati_Sanity:

"No...that's not her ice cream...that's yours, let's just be honest."

@Nhlakahandy:

"The senior citizen, the remote control holder."

@poorurbankid:

"Our unemployed cousins shame."

@penuelist:

"You caved!!!! Noooooo!!!! Our kids mustn't see this... we're still holding the fort this side!"

@tsendex

"Blessed is the hand that giveth."

@mthembu_kholo

"Poor service delivery, still better than ANC though."

Source: Briefly.co.za