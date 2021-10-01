Another TikTok user is going viral for a video where he shows his superb skills when it comes to dancing skills

Banele Ndaba has dropped a video clip on social media displaying a young guy who is busting beautiful moves

The young lad is dancing to Thozi and the song is Sisonke where some people really like the smile on the guy’s face as he kills it

Another video of a young South African who is seen doing his thing on the dance floor is a hit to many social media users. Looking at a video that’s going viral on TikTok, Banele Ndaba has shared a video clip depicting happiness.

South Africans are now glued to the clip and it’s grabbing the attention of scores of social networkers. The video has 37 000 likes and 103 retweets or shares.

As usual, Briefly News went to the comments section to pick up a number of supportive reactions as we bring you this beautiful article.

The account holder wrote in her caption:

“Y’all did something here Dc: @sphokuhle.n ♥️ #tiktoksisonke #moghelingz #keeprising. Sisonke – Thozi.”

A local dancer has caught the attention of Mzansi. Image: @BaneleNdaba/UGC

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@Prince Dube said:

“Man you can dance.”

@Boiketlo said:

“You honestly did it better than them.”

Thembisa Nxumalo said:

“So you just gorgeous in every moment of your life. Nanini na.”

@Hlonelwa Maqungo said:

“Can we have more content torho.”

@Choseyours said:

“It’s always a pleasure to me seeing you dancing and smiling.”

@Smangenkosi Magagula said:

“It’s the facial expressions for me.”

Source: Briefly.co.za