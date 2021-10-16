A video clip of one seriously 'in-shape' man has social media users laughing

Mzansi speculates the fit fella may have taken one too many steroids and headed to the comments section to express their concerns

One person hilariously said it looks like the man wants to poop

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video clip of one hectically buff man has raised a few eyebrows online. It seems South Africans are concerned for the man's health, with many people suspecting he used some risky steroids to build such a huge physique.

A video clip of one hectically buff man has raised a few eyebrows online. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the video.

"Every woman's weakness," he sarcastically captioned the post along with a laughing face emoji.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In the clip, the seriously fit man can be seen strutting his stuff through a local shopping centre. The cameraman continues to hype his toned friend as people nearby look on in utter disbelief.

Social media users, however, were not as impressed and many people just felt he looked completely ridiculous.

Check out some of the silly reactions below:

DrMkhize4 said:

"This man has messed up even his bones because of anabolic steroids. Look at his walk. Let alone his heart. Mxm ngibancamile mina."

@veneration1 said:

"Even with my 12 years of gym consistency, I can’t get to this level."

@Thulzkhumz said:

"These guys look ridiculous."

@Matthew58982872 said:

"Injected the steroids directly into the triceps ai."

"You're a good man": Trevor Gumbi jokes about silly #HusbandDuties, SA laughing

In more fun relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that local comedian Trevor Gumbi has Mzansi laughing in characteristic style after sharing exactly what he gets up to on a weekend. Apparently, the devoted husband spent his morning washing his wife's blue van only to be outshined by the local carwash guys.

Heading online, Gumbi shared this hilarious Instagram post:

"#HusbandDuties get up, wash her car and then look on in amazement as she takes it to the car wash later."

It seems the proud hubby has worked really hard to clean the car, with the bucket full of suds and pic of the soapy car as proof. The sparkling van really had Mzansi feeling sorry for all the hard work he had to put in.

However, one person sweetly remarked that it was the thought which counted.

Check out some more of the comments below:

selfstyledking said:

"You're a good man Trev."

yolisa_.m said:

"Haha it’s the thought that counts."

wendyoct16 said:

"lol that would amaze anyone."

saabelo said:

"It's a trap, lookout."

Source: Briefly.co.za