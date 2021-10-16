“Daddy’s Home”: Video of Boy Running to His Dad Stirs Happy Memories for Parents

A video of one really sweet toddler and his dad has social media users gushing

In the clip, the adorable baby can be seen running to his dad who's just returned from a long day on the job

SA loved the clip and flooded the comments section with sweet memories of their own kids

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video clip of one seriously adorable little boy has social media users gushing. It seems the sweet youngster really missed his favourite man, rushing to his dad in nothing but a nappie and his tiny baseball cap.

A video clip of one seriously adorable little boy and his dad has social media users gushing. Images: @buitengebieden_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @buitengebieden_ shared the wholesome video.

"When daddy’s home..." they captioned the sweet post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In the video, the sweet baby can be seen running to his dad who's just returned from a tractor ride. His little feet rush to the old man and he cutely pulls off his tiny baseball cap.

Check out some of the reactions to the heartfelt daddy-son moment below:

@Boogiedown said:

"Remembering when I used to get home to this type of loving from my younging. Now I have a 17-year old that’s doesn’t even text me back I love you."

@gucci369r said:

"My daughters used to be like that, then their mom got a new man and now they feel that way about him, God forgive me for being jealous and upset."

@Hillcrest1111 said:

"There are almost 200000 orphans now because of Covid. I hope dad's with a heart still shares some of their special love with these kids too. It'll strengthen their love at home too."

@DarrenEngelhard said:

"Enjoy every second, it goes by way too fast. BTW, your obviously a damn great dad to get that much love."

@briaunnamonet said:

"The baby boy threw that hat down like..."

Aww: Adorable son plans movie night for his mom with his new smartphone

In more cute parent-child news, Briefly News previously reported that a sweet young boy has social media users buzzing after planning an incredibly thoughtful movie night for his favourite lady. The little man went all out for his mama, preparing popcorn and setting up the movie on his smartphone screen.

It seems his mama was really appreciative but also hilariously surprised that they were watching the movie on such a small device.

Heading online, the mama @Bongs_Mahlangu had this to say:

"Our movie date. I'm so exhausted to be watching on such a small screen.. I thought we were using the laptop kanti no bangiphathele a nice movie kwi phone"

South Africans commended the lady for raising such a sweet young man. Some haters criticised the little boy for preparing the film on his cellphone.

Check out some of the comments below:

@LMokope said:

"The effort is priceless."

@kelow_C said:

"Thato loves spoiling his mother, he is going to grow up to be a fine gentleman."

@Bet38961207 said:

"Nizonqubuzana amakhanda! That screen is too small for two people!"

@BlaqBrunette said:

"Batho ba weird, a child brought a movie to watch with his mommy on his phone and all people are focusing on is the brand of the phone. Le shapo mara?"

@iviwe_mcobothi said:

"This is so beautiful and thoughtful of him. You’re raising a gentleman."

Source: Briefly.co.za