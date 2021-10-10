Aww: Adorable Son Plans Movie Night for His Mom With His New Smartphone

A little boy has melted hearts all over SA after preparing a super sweet movie night for his mom

The well-meaning young man had his mama surprised to watch their movie on a tiny smartphone screen

Mzansi flooded the comments section with sweet messages, commending the boy for his thoughtful actions

A sweet young boy has social media users buzzing after planning an incredibly thoughtful movie night for his favourite lady. The little man went all out for his mama, preparing popcorn and setting up the movie on his smartphone screen.

It seems his mama was really appreciative but also hilariously surprised that they were watching the movie on such a small device.

Heading online, the mama @Bongs_Mahlangu had this to say:

"Our movie date. I'm so exhausted to be watching on such a small screen.. I thought we were using the laptop kanti no bangiphathele a nice movie kwi phone"

South Africans commended the lady for raising such a sweet young man. Some haters criticised the little boy for preparing the film on his cellphone.

Check out some of the comments below:

@LMokope said:

"The effort is priceless."

@kelow_C said:

"Thato loves spoiling his mother, he is going to grow up to be a fine gentleman."

@Bet38961207 said:

"Nizonqubuzana amakhanda! That screen is too small for two people!"

@BlaqBrunette said:

"Batho ba weird, a child brought a movie to watch with his mommy on his phone and all people are focusing on is the brand of the phone. Le shapo mara?"

@iviwe_mcobothi said:

"This is so beautiful and thoughtful of him. You’re raising a gentleman."

One man's loyalty to his mum sparks a controversial debate as Mzansi speaks out

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that one brave man took to Twitter to pledge his undying loyalty to his mum and it sparked a controversial debate among his followers.

In his post, @kulanicool shared two images of him holding up cardboard boxes with a very unique message. On the boards he wrote:

"An enemy of my mother is my enemy. I don't compromise."

What followed was a mix of responses from those who agreed and disagreed with his statement. Some were even humorous, while others were downright sexist.

Let's have a look at some of the comments that got Mzansi debating:

@Setsumi:

"Till that enemy comes in a form of your wife.'

@MogonoNkele:

"My mother does not love people and she doesn't have friends, we are extreme opposites. So lenna I should not love people?"

@Mo_Cand:

"Knowing women... I don't involve myself in such... be nice to those who are nice to you."

@Dvonhym41:

"I'd honestly rather inherit my father's enemies than my mother's. Knowing women!"

@lloyd_hm:

"Straight to the point. Who will hate your mom and have your best interest at heart? You can't hate the tree and love it's fruits, impossible."

@thaboMapika:

"What if your mother is the enemy??? Asking for a friend."

