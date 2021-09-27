Twitter user, @kulanicool, let the world know just how loyal he is to the one who brought him into this world

He shared a post that opened a can of worms as Mzansi began sharing polarising views about loyalty

Although @kulanicool shared his personal view, his followers also personalised it according to their own unique situations and things got heated

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One brave man took to Twitter to pledge his undying loyalty to his mum and it sparked a controversial debate among his followers.

A Twitter user is proud of his bond with his mother but social media doesn't fully agree with his statement. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In his post, @kulanicool shared two images of him holding up cardboard boxes with a very unique message. On the boards he wrote:

"An enemy of my mother is my enemy. I don't compromise."

Have a look at the post for yourself:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

What followed was a mix of responses from those who agreed and disagreed with his statement. Some were even humorous, while others were downright sexist.

Let's have a look at some of the comments that got Mzansi debating:

@Setsumi:

"Till that enemy comes in a form of your wife.'

@MogonoNkele:

"My mother does not love people and she doesn't have friends, we are extreme opposites. So lenna I should not love people?"

@Mo_Cand:

"Knowing women... I don't involve myself in such... be nice to those who are nice to you."

@Dvonhym41:

"I'd honestly rather inherit my father's enemies than my mother's. Knowing women!"

@lloyd_hm:

"Straight to the point. Who will hate your mom and have your best interest at heart? You can't hate the tree and love it's fruits, impossible."

@thaboMapika:

"What if your mother is the enemy??? Asking for a friend."

Mother and son emotionally reunited by daughter after 58 years and continents apart

In similar news showcasing the bond between a child and mother, Briefly News previously reported that a mother and son have emotionally reunited after 58 years of living separately in different countries.

Speaking to the BBC, Calvin Barrett said growing up without a mother was tough, and he longed for the day they would be reunited. Barrett last saw his mother when six, and their grandparents raised him and his brother.

The 64-year old from the US searched for his 85-year-old mother, Molly Payne, from the UK for almost 40 years. After Barrett's daughter did an ancestry DNA test that matched with Payne's nephew, they were finally reunited.

After his father died in 1984, Barrett started looking for his mother, saying he missed her. When his daughter informed him she had tracked down Payne in April, he was stunned.

Mother and son started chatting on Facebook in May before he flew to the UK in early September.

"I ran right up to her and gave her a big hug. Then, I started crying like a baby," Barrett narrated.

According to Barrett, reuniting with his mother filled an empty spot in his heart.

Source: Briefly.co.za