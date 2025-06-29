Relebohile Mofokeng's father Sechaba Mofokeng has named the person who spotted his son's football talent at his early age.

The 21-year-old has been one of the best players in the Premier Soccer league since making his debut for Orlando Pirates and was an integral of the squad that won the MTN8 this season and finishing send in the Betway Premiership behind Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Bafana Bafana star was also part of the Sea Robbers team that lost to Kaizer Chiefs in the final of the Nedbank Cup and was impressive at the CAF Champions League where the Bucs reached the semi-finals and lost to Pyramids FC.

Mofokeng's father on who discovered his son's talent

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Mofokeng Snr. claimed Relebohile's mother spotted the South African international's football potentials first before anyone else.

When the mother discovered her son's talent the whole family invested in him till he beacame a professional.

“My wife saw it first” Mofokeng senior told iDiski Times.

“She said, ‘This one will make a difference in our lives’. I didn’t believe it at first. But then I watched him at 13 years old, playing with grown men, and I knew. This one is going far. From then on we ran with him. Whatever he needed, we made a way.”

Reactions as Mofokeng's snr speaks on Rele's talent

Naphtally.jack said:

"It's always natural for moms to see it first... Banna gaba bone selo. Le ge ngwana ele lehodu o bona ke mmage pele."

Basophani wrote:

"That’s not a good thing to say. Too much burden on the kid."

NabiKePlumber ❤️✌️ implied:

"This is the reason why so many randomly make kids without a plan. They live on hope that the child might become something and change their lives. So called black tax will not end anytime soon."

Zaki.Mathebula reacted:

"Talking talking boring.. Please pray for this young man to become our real national assets 🙏🙏 play for big clubs in the world make different to his generation Amen."

Mr Quarantine ✊ shared:

"We are tired to hear about this father, we have so many young boys doing well for themselves and the teams, could you kindly shift the focus to them also. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

mfekasbo commented:

"The father will ruin the talent because he wants a lot of money 💰 in a short period of time 🤞. He must let the boy grow and expand his wings, then money 💵 will follow as the boy will get contracted to bigger leagues."

goitsexmaphutha responded:

"Why do some @orlandopirates supporters hate on Sechaba Mofokeng for his comments on Relebohile?Where are these fans when Sechaba deals with life challenges that comes with parenting his son?Why can’t these know all fans make their own sons football stars?"

