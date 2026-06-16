South African actors Dumisani Dlamini, Leleti Khumalo and more will reunite for the Sarafina! 35th reunion special

The cast will partake in the musical by Mbongeni Ngema, which first came to life in 1987

All of this is part of The Market Theatre’s 50th birthday weekend celebrations, taking place from Friday, 19 June 2026

Dumisani Dlamini and Leleti Khumalo, as well as the rest of the original cast of ‘Sarafina!’ will reunite. Image: dumisanidlamini, leletikhumalo

Source: Instagram

Sarafina! fans will be pleased to know that the Market Theatre has something special for them in store. In commemoration of Sarafina's 35th anniversary, the original cast will be sharing the stage for a once-in-a-lifetime performance.

The screenplay by the late Mbongeni Ngema will see the original cast reuniting for the reunion special. The 1992 musical told a heartbreaking story about the youth of 1976 and how they fought to be taught in their African languages.

It starred Leleti Khumalo, Dumisani Dlamini, Baby Cele, Dieketseng Mnisi, and other original cast members, including American actress Whoopi Goldberg.

Market Theatre celebrates 50 years

Speaking about this extraordinary event, the CEO of the Market Theatre Foundation, Tshiamo Mokgadi, shared what many fans can expect from the festivities.

“As we look back, we reflect not only on the powerful works that have played on our stages, but the people who have turned our space into a dynamic, diverse and truly South African experience. This institution was not built by infrastructure alone; it has always stood on the unbending backs of many individuals, institutions and corporations whose names line the walls on the boards in our foyer.”

Also, looking to tell the story from the Market Theatres lens is Artistic Director Greg Homann, who added:

“Weve curated the whole birthday weekend experience', but not only in memory of the past, but also as a commitment that The Market Theatre will always be home to the South African story in as authentic a way as possible, which is told by voices from all backgrounds. This is what has made the theatre so resilient, agile, and important for us as a country, and the world.”

Dumisani Dlamini, and Leleti Khumalo stared in the original ‘Sarafina!’. Image: dumisanidlamini, leletikhumalo

Source: Instagram

On Instagram, the theatre's page shared that people will be treated to performances, exhibitions and thought-provoking conversations.

"You’ll move through live theatre that honours our past and still pushes us forward, with Let’s Meet at The Market and RISE ’76 bringing those stories to life on stage," they wrote. "You’ll also experience exhibitions that trace 50 years of The Market Theatre through powerful images, posters and memories from across our history."

Tickets are available on Webtickets for R50, and the celebrations kick off on 19 - 21 June 2026.

Leleti Khumalo honoured

In a previous report from Briefly News, Leleti Khumalo received a hero's welcome at her conferral ceremony at Rhodes University.

On the day she received her Honorary Degree, the actress had a choir sing the theme song to Sarafina! in her honour, a moment that sent chills across social media. Online users erupted in cheers and praise at the powerful tribute that celebrated the iconic actress's legacy.

Source: Briefly News