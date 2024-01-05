Sarafina creator Mbongeni Ngema's funeral is at the International Convention Centre in Durban today

Ngema's send-off is an official category two funeral, and it was requested by the KZN premier to recognise Ngema's significant contributions

Some people in attendance were Rasta, the painter, and Mzansi saw it fitting for him to be present

Mbongeni Ngema’s category 2 funeral is underway at the Durban International Convention Centre. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

The funeral service of Sarafina creator Mbongeni Ngema is underway at the International Convention Centre in Durban today, 5 January.

Mbongeni Ngema's taking place in KZN

Veteran music composer and playwright Mbongeni Ngema died on Wednesday evening, 27 December 2023, on his way back from a funeral in the Eastern Cape.

In the video shared by journalist @SiphamandlaGoge, one of the attendees is Rasta, the painter.

The funeral is happening at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC).

Provincial send off for Mbongeni Ngema

Mzansi was not too mad at this decision, as many labelled Ngema as an icon. One peep said:

"Mbongeni Ngema deserves a special national funeral; He was a national icon with international footprints; it was a good move by KZN. May he rest in perfect peace. Asante Sana, Our legendary icon."

Mzansi agrees with Rasta attending the funeral

Netizens saw it fitting for the painter to be present. He spoke to the media about what inspired him to create the paintings of Mbongeni, lauding his artistry.

@ProReso said:

"Rasta is a trademark to Farewell Tributes manje Goge - it would be wrong if he weren't there."

@mogojemolelekoa said:

"The Legend in action."

@mmutugutugu shared:

"#rasta in the house. Let's wait and see iyozala nkomoni."

Police open culpable homicide case in Ngema's death

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Eastern Cape government has opened a police case of culpable homicide over Mbongeni Ngema's death.

The police case was reportedly opened at the Bizana Police Station by the Transport Department.

